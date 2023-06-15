Kampala Queens raid Kawempe

Kampala Queens (KQ) have turned Kawempe Muslim into their feeder club and the onslaught could have a lasting impact this time.

At the start of the 2022/23 season, Kawempe surrendered defender Asia Nakibuuka to KQ and celebrated how they had resisted the transfer of Hadijah Nandago and Aisha Nantongo to Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja.

However, after winning the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), KQ returned with more intent as the triumph means they will represent Uganda at the Cecafa regional Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers that will be hosted here next month.

On Tuesday, Kampala Queens announced league most valuable player (MVP) and defender Samalie Nakacwa had joined them from Kawempe. Both players confirmed on their Twitter accounts that they are relishing the opportunity to play for KQ in the Champions League qualifiers.

By press time, Nandago was also expected to join the champions and it is believed KQ still wanted more players from Kawempe.

Our sources reveal that the negotiations between both clubs even involved the principles of either side; headmaster Hajj Bruhane Mugerwa for Kawempe and Fufa president Moses Magogo for KQ.

The negotiations



Mugerwa "was convinced that the players in question needed the exposure to play at continental level," our source revealed. Kawempe negotiated for the players to be released on a three month's loan, which if followed should allow them return to the Valley before the 2023/24 season.

However, Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa believes they are left with no option but to rebuild their squad for the future.

"If the players return, well and good. But a lot of things can happen in three months. And KQ is not going to stop coming for players now.

What happens if they decide they want to stay there? If they do not return, we shall see it as an opportunity to give new players a chance.

But looking at how we were competitive this season, we needed to retain our squad and improve on it. If those players don't return, then we shall be left with huge gaps to fill if we want to compete next season," Khalifa explained.

Kawempe will likely lose the players for longer if KQ qualifies but Khalifa sees that as a blessing too.

"The good thing is that whenever we have lost players in the past and they go on to perform well for their new clubs, the credit has always come back to us.