Kampala Queens return to FWSL top

Captain Zainah Namuleme scored the lone goal in the added minutes of the first half to ensure Kampala Queens (KQ) beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 1-0 in the Fufa Women Super League at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

The win ensured KQ bounced back from a draw with another university side Makerere a fortnight ago but also allowed them to march to the top of the 10-team log on goals scored.

The side has seven points just like likely challengers Kawempe Muslim, who were held to a goalless draw by newly promoted She Maroons at Luzira Prisons on Sunday.

She Maroons are also level with Makerere on four points thanks to their emphatic 5-0 win against Asubo on opening day. But they will take the two draws from their last two games as two points earned.

Makerere drew yet another game at home against Rines SS. But the latter will be happy that Jessica Namanda’s goal was enough to secure their first points of the season.

Asubo’s poor form continued in a 3-1 loss to newly promoted Wakiso Hills, who are also happy to have registered their first win at their new home St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

KQ and Kawempe will be chased closely by Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga who also secured a narrow 1-0 win away in Masindi against Lady Doves courtesy Rebecca Nandhego’s goal.

FWSL RESULTS

She Maroons 0-0 Kawempe

Lady Doves 0-1 UMHS

Wakiso Hills 3-1 Asubo

Kampala Queens 1-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Makerere University 1-1 Rines SS

FWSL Table

Kampala Queens 3 2 1 0 5 3 7

Kawempe 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Uganda Martyrs HS 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

She Maroons 3 1 2 0 6 1 5

Makerere University 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

Lady Doves 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

Wakiso Hills 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

UCU Lady Cardinals 3 0 1 2 0 2 1

Rines SS 3 0 1 2 3 7 1