Kampala Queens settle for Kadidi

Charles Sam Nsanziro Ssenyange will handle the reigns at Kampala Queens (KQ) for the next two years.

The coach commonly referred to as Kadidi was on Wedenesday announced as the club coach and will be deputized by former Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje and the budding Shafic Mutebi.

What the appointment, however, shows is that the club patron Moses Magogo is still extending an olive branch to coaches in the men’s game to prove themselves in the women’s game despite burning his fingers twice with similar appointments.

Magogo appointed Hamza Lutalo for KQ last year but despite finishing second in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) 2022 season and winning the 2022/23 title, the coach was let go last month after a series of disappointing results towards the end of the season and reportedly due to issues concerning squad harmony.

For the national team, Fufa – where Magogo is president, appointed George Lutalo, who was at the time working with Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka. He also won Uganda’s first Cecafa Women Championship title last year but concerns over squad harmony and performance at the Africa Women Cup of Nations got him fired too.

Experienced hands

Kadidi comes with immense experience having coached at Mbarara City, Paidha Black Angels, Tooro United, Kampala Club Marines, UTODA, City Lads, Elite Soccer Academy and also worked in southern Africa.

“With football, team work brings change when you’re all in the same mind of the journey,” Ssenyange, a Caf B licence holder, told the KQ website.

“Moving forward it’s the results that matter a lot but you have to first work. Girls’ football does not differ so much from the boys’ but it’s all about the mental strength and how you approach the players,” added the coach that took care of his first training in Kanyanya on Tuesday as KQ prepare for the Cecafa zone’s Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers due next month in Njeru and Lugogo.

Sources close to the club that watched the Tuesday and Wednesday trainings said “the sessions were a breath of fresh air.” But the coach has to wait till next week to connect with 13 of his players – including six new signings – that are with the national team in Rwanda for the Olympic Qualfiers.

Last season Kadidi worked with KCCA under Morley Byekwaso and Jackson Mayanja before he was released ahead of the appointment of Portuguese coach Sérgio Daniel Moniz Traguil.

KCCA recommendation?

There were reports he intended to sue KCCA, who he played for from 1988-1994, for wrongful dismissal because his contract was expiring in 204. KCCA recently partnered with KQ as their official women’s club and promised to offer technical support to the women’s side. So could the two clubs have worked out a deal for Kadidi?

“Not that I know of,” KCCA chief executive officer Anisha Muhoozi said while KQ’s public relations officer Hamza Waiswa also denied any knowledge of such negotiations or recommendations.

KQ’s Technical Team

Coach: Charles Sam Nsanziro Ssenyange

First assistant: Tonny Mawejje

Second assistant: Shafic Mutebi

Goalkeeper coach: Sowedi Kawooya

Fitness and conditioning: Apollo Nakibinge

Team manager: Cissy Nakiguba

Team doctor: Ronald Mutebi

Physiotherapist: Harriet Nakuuba