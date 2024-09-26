Kampala Queens show ambition in raiding Wakiso Hill

Whoever started the idea of ‘forcing’ men’s football teams to ‘marry’ women’s sides needs to interest themselves in Friday’s Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) opener between Kampala Queens (KQ) and Wakiso Hill at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

These are two sides associated with two of the most influential people in Ugandan football and the fixture could be marketed around that but the way the sides are run depicts almost no similarities.

KQ owned by Fufa president Moses Magogo entered into a partnership with men’s side KCCA. All they probably needed from KCCA was the pitch and the fan base but there seems to be more now in the marriage with both sides marketing their matches together to the press and public.

Wakiso, on the other hand, are being put to the sword by hope. They found an alliance with Vipers owned by former Fufa president Lawrence Mulindwa, and while they can use St. Mary’s College Stadium, Kitende, that is about it.

Many of us expected that Mulindwa would push for a side associated to his name to be as competitive and successful as his school and Vipers. But the reality has been different.

Wakiso’s director Wilber Shaka was involved in a terrible accident on the final day of the previous season and can hardly throw his weight behind the club.

Maybe this is when they needed Vipers to help in terms of organization and mobilization but the fact that this was just a marriage of convenience has never been clearer.

The rebuilding job we saw Wakiso trying to put together under coaches Rodgers Nkugwa and Rajab Buyinza has been watered down by the loss of attackers Moureen Kimono and Zaitun Namaganda to KQ.

Defender Fatumah Nakasumba left the country, goalkeeper Nulu Nakyanzi Babirye has been missing in action and Rashida Nankya is believed to have quit football altogether.

We understand there was no movement from the club in the just concluded transfer window and the coaches have sourced younger inexperienced talent to battle KQ today. It could yet turn out to be a task of Herculean proportions but in their two coaches, Wakiso have leaders that always find a way around this league.

More derbies

Elsewhere, the fixture has provided derbies that could offer more competitive subplots. Saturday, Olila welcome fellow Teso region-based side Amus College to their first ever season in the topflight while in Kitara region, Lady Doves welcome back Tooro Queens to the big time after two seasons in the second division.

There is also a new ‘Nakawa’ derby in offing. Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga entered into partnership with Uganda Premier League side Nec, who have at least extended Uzima Water to the women’s side, and shifted base to Bugolobi Coffee Ground.

The ground is where UMHS will also welcome former champions She Corporate, who are based at Makerere Business School (Mubs), back to the FWSL after a season in the second tier.

On Sunday, school rivals Kawempe Muslim and Rines lock horns in Kawempe, where the hosts hope to start a title defence while She Maroons visit Makerere University for an encounter between the sides with arguably the most experienced squads.

Finance Trust Women's Super League

Friday, 3pm

Kampala Queens vs. Wakiso Hill, MTN Omondi Lugogo

Saturday, 10am

Lady Doves vs. Tooro Queens, Katusabe Dove Masindi

Olila HS vs. Amus College, Olila Grounds Soroti

UMHS Lubaga vs. She Corporate, Bugolobi Coffee Ground

Sunday, 10am

Kawempe Muslim vs. Rines SS, Kawempe Muslim Ground