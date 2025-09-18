Kampala Queens slip on $150,000 ice

Yet another regional campaign ended in disappointment for Uganda as their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions failed to make it to the prestigious Caf Women’s Champions League (CWCL).

For the second time in three years, Kampala Queens had an abysmal campaign at the continent's Cecafa Qualifiers held in Nairobi this year.

Despite beating hapless Eritrean side Denden 7-0 to make the semifinals in Nairobi, KQ could not score a single goal against equally ambitious sides and eventually finished 4th in the tournament.

A 1-0 loss to Kenya Police Bullets in the groups meant KQ could only finish second in the three-team group. They then lost 4-3 on penalties to Rwanda’s Rayon Sports after a goalless 120 minutes in the semifinals.

Then their former player Margaret Kunihira scored a freekick from distance as Bullets beat them 1-0, again, in the third place playoffs.

The positives

A semi-final berth for coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal's side was an improvement on the group stage finish that KQ managed in 2023 with Charles 'Kadidi' Nsanziro as coach in the qualifiers played at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Hailegebreal won the 2024/25 FWSL comfortably but even he realized the need to bolster his squad.

Ethiopian winger Turist Lema was vibrant in the tournament while in defence, former Olila High School captain Marrion Amangat fitted in like a glove.

But in those positives also lay, KQ's problems.

Weak league

When you win the league comfortably, it is certainly because there is almost no competition. No wonder, Ugandan sides are yet to win the Cecafa tournament since its inauguration in 2021.

KQ's ambition is partly to blame for the weak league. Over the years, they have stockpiled the best players from most of the teams and the ripple effects have been that they have not lost a league match to any other side, except Kawempe Muslim, in the FWSL since 2022. Some of these players have also barely had playing time in KQ.

Little time to gel

Interestingly, KQ found itself relying on some of them for this tournament. Zaitun Namaganda has been a regular off the bench to bolster the midfield in Nairobi but was far down in pecking order in local competitions.

Keeper Gloria Namakula enjoyed some flashes of playing time in the Fufa Women Cup and KQ nearly had to rely on her in this tournament, only for Daisy Nakaziro - who had used her social media in June to cut ties the club - to return with days to the competition.

Namakula was brought in ahead of the penalty shootouts against Rayon Sports but the trick failed. She also started the 3rd place playoffs.

New goalkeeping acquisition Sharon Kaidu had little time to convince the technical bench that she is ready for this level of competition.

While Amangat was good, newly acquired fullbacks Catherine Wujja and Jolly Kobusinge drifted in and out of games. Hailegebreal had to turn to his trusted but limited Esther Namusoke in some games.

Amangat allowed Shakirah Nankwanga to play at the base of midfield. A role, Hailegebreal had given her from time to time in the league.

But in some games, he pushed Nankwanga to right back and brought Namaganda to midfield.

Another new buy in Ethiopian Meadin Sahilu showed her class in midfield but in flashes. She could have done with more time to settle into the team.

Zambian midfielder Precious Phiri was also barely given a chance while striker Square Maiwase looked like she could trouble defenders. Both barely had time to gel with the squad ahead of the tournament.

There was hardly anything to celebrate in Nairobi.

Interestingly, in 2023, Kadidi and KQ were told they should have sought talent from outside Uganda's borders to increase their chances of making it to the continental showpiece. This time round, KQ gave up on some of their best players (more on this later) to bring in more foreign talent but the code has not been cracked yet.

The coach also trusted another new player in Joanitah Ainembabazi - giving her both striking and attacking midfield duties. But Ainembabazi, who has experience playing in Tanzania and in India, was not consistent enough in her actions and also missed some chances that could have been decisive.

Too many changes too soon

However, as KQ struggled through games, one could not stop thinking if they perhaps made too many changes too soon.

Asia Nakibuuka seemed to be returning to form then she was released to return to Kawempe Muslim as soon as the curtains closed on the 2024/25 domestic season.

Captain Shamirah Nalugya and Fufa Female Player of the Year 2024 Zainah Nandede were the club's best performers but not even the prospect of making KQ the first Ugandan club to qualify for the women's Champions League could stop them from seeking challenges abroad just after the domestic season.

Based on talent alone, if Sahilu and Lema stay for the long haul, Nalugya and Nandede could be ably replaced. But in the immeditate-term, the departure of the latter two has denied KQ the possibility of making at least $150,000 (Shs540m) in prize money for making the group stages of the CWCL.

That is the kind of money that would, if invested into squad building, make any Ugandan club dominant in local and regional competitions. That investment would then offer opportunities for more continental football and eventually stability.

Was the message hammered down to the KQ players? Your guess is as good as mine.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS

GROUP A RESULTS

Kenya Police Bullets 1-0 Kampala Queens

Denden (Eritrea) 0-7 Kampala Queens

SEMIFINALS

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 0(4)-0(3) Kampala Queens

THIRD PLACE

Kampala Queens 0-1 Kenya Police Bullets