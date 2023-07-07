Kampala Queens to host Cecafa rivals in Njeru

With the women’s national team Crested Cranes forced to host their Olympic qualifiers in Rwanda, there have been fears that Uganda would also lose the opportunity to host the Cecafa zone’s Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers too.

But Caf allayed those fears on Wednesday night when they announced Uganda would host the Champions League qualifiers at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Uganda’s Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions Kampala Queens were on the same night drawn in Group A with Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), FAD of Djibouti, Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan and Buja Queens of Burundi. These will be based in Njeru.

“We believe it is a fair group,” KQ’s assistant coach Tonny Mawejje said from their training base in Njeru.

“Our aim is to win the competition but to do that you have to beat everyone including CBE who are more experienced than us in this competition,” he added.

Group B, which will be in Lugogo, has 2021 qualifiers Vihiga Queens from Kenya, Tanzania’s JKT Queens, Rwanda’s AS Kigali and Zanzibar’s New Generation.

Good record

KQ will go into the competition with some confidence because of the record Ugandan clubs have enjoyed over their rivals in the past.

In 2021, Uganda’s representatives Lady Doves beat FAD 5-0 with Fazila Ikwaput – who has since joined KQ – scoring twice. Ikwaput also scored in the 1-all draw with CBE in the semis but the latter won 5-3 in the ensuing shootout.

In 2022, Uganda’s representatives She Corporate beat Yei 6-0 in the group stage and CBE 2-1 in the semis.

Cecafa Zone Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers

The Draws

Group A: Kampala Queens, CBE, Yei Joint Stars, FAD, Buja Queens