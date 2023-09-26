Kampala University off the mark in UFL

Kampala University left it late before claiming a 2-1 come from behind win over Bishop Stuart University at the Prisons Ground in Luzira on Tuesday.

The Ggaba-based side has struggled in recent times since winning their last title in 2016 and not reaching the semifinals since 2018.

And for large periods against Bishop Stuart yesterday they gave an impression their struggles would continue after going behind to a Rogers Arinda eighth minute volleyed strike.

But late strikes from Emmanuel Wabomba and Collins Namondo overturned that to ensure victory.

Wabomba’s effort arrived five minutes from time after finding the bottom corner with a low drive. Namondo then got the winner on 87 minutes, side footing home following a fine team move.

The result moves Kampala University level on three points with Bishop Stuart who opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over ISBAT.

With only three teams in group F only the winner is likely to progress with the rest of the groups comprising four teams.

Kampala University has brought in a number of new faces such as Andrew Kafuuko, Nicholas Ssenyonjo and Benjamin Nsubuga to add to a squad that already boasts the talents of Bill Lokomakech, Silver Mwesigye, Gilbert Wanuume and Yosia Kisa.

Pepsi University Football League

Tuesday Group F result

Kampala University 3-1 Bishop Stuart

Wednesday fixture

Nkumba vs Gulu in Entebbe