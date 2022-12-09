Kankonde breaks duck in KCCA rout

The ridicule of Simon Tshisungu Kankonde can now take a break, or even cease for good.

He scored. Yes, he did for KCCA. The Congolese striker, a subject of social media following a rather long barren spell, broke his duck on Friday.

The burly Kankonde, signed only months ago, scored the scored the second goal in KCCA’s 3-0 rout of rivals Express in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Kasasiro Boys took an early lead when Moses Waiswa converted from the spot in the third minute.

Then Kankonde, came on for Rogers Mato, to make it 2-0. Another substitute Charles Lwanga added gloss to the scoreline.

Perhaps, the most satisfying statistic is that coach Morley Byekwaso’s side went top again with 25 points, two ahead of reigning champions Vipers.

Bul have the same tally at the Venoms while Wakiso Giants stayed fourth following a shocking 3-2 home loss to lowly Busoga United at Wakissha stadium.

In a see-saw game, Peter Onzima gave the visitors a first half lead. Strikes from Ibrahim Kasule and Sharif Kimbowa put Wakiso ahead with 25 minutes to play.

Laban Tibiita’s late brace ensured that Busoga won for the third time this season.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Wakiso Giants 2-3 Busoga United