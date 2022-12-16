Kankonde scores winner as KCCA move five clear

The five point-margin may not matter much now but every team with designs of winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League would rather be in KCCA’s position – top of the league.

Even more satisfying is that striker Simon Tshisungu Kankonde is now in the mood.

Having struggled through the first 10 games with the club, the Congolese has now scored twice in three games – the latest being worth three points.

Coming off the bench, Kankonde’s goal was decisive in beating lowly Busoga United 2-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.

That gave KCCA 29 points from 13 games, five more than second-placed Vipers who host Bul, third on 24, on Saturday at Kitende in what is their game-in-hand.

At Lugogo, Julius Poloto gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya brought down striker Muhammad Shaban.

Laban Tibita equalized inside the first half. Kankonde came on for Shaban in the 63rd minute.

It took only 15 minutes for Kankonde to rifle the ball with vicious power into the back of the net much to the delight of coach Morley Byekwaso.

Earlier in the day, Fred Amaku scored in the fourth minutes of added time to earn home side Maroons a 1-all draw with Express at Luzira.

The latter had taken the lead through midfielder Ivan Mayanja’s goal in the 90th minute for a side that are now winless in six games.

The Red Eagles are ninth on 16 points while Maroons below them have 15.

In Lira, Blacks and Power and Onduparaka drew 1-all in a game of two teams with profound relegation fears.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Maroons 1-1 Express

KCCA 2-1 Busoga United