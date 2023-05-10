KCCA striker Tsisghungu Kankonde will not play again this season following his suspension by the federation for eight StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches.

Congolese Kankonde attacked referee Mashood Ssali following the conclusion of the Vipers-KCCA clash at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Friday.

Ssali sent him off at fulltime as KCCA lost their heads following the 1-0 defeat that swung the league title race in favour of Vipers.

SC Villa lead the standings on 46 points, one clear of Vipers and KCCA. However, Villa have played a game more. The latter have three games to conclude the season.

“The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Kankonde Tsishungu in addition to the automatic suspension by the match official; a further suspension of six Fufa SUPL matches for breach of Article 31 of the Fufa Competition Rules,” the statement issued on Wednesday reads in part.

“The player shall miss a total of the next eight physically played games.

“The above sanction is effective immediately and shall be carried forward to the next SUPL season of 2023/2024 until the conclusion of the same.

“The panel has also fined Kankonde Shs1m and it is to be paid by completion of his entire suspension. He shall be ineligible until payment of the fine.”

In addition, KCCA coach Jackson Mayanja and Vipers goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha got bans and fines of Shs1m.

“The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Jackson Mayanja for two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches effective immediately and fined him Shs1m following breach of Article 31 of the Fufa Competition Rules. Subject to the suspension, Mr. Mayanja Jackson shall remain ineligible until the fine is fully paid,” it reads.

Mugisha is in hotter soup having been sent off during the heated game as he confronted opposing players and Ssali to protect Abubaker Lawal.

“The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Ibrahim Mugisha in addition to that given by the match official; a further suspension of two matches for breach of Article 31 of the Fufa Competition Rules,” Fufa wrote.