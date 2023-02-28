Karisa four-week injury grims Vipers Caf woes

Vipers might have lost the battle against Simba at home on Saturday but they daringly believe they haven't entirely lost the Caf Champions League group stage war.

Not even a ballooning injury list can deflate their belief to build on the one point accrued thus far to make it out of the group in the next three matches against the Tanzanians, Horoya (Guinea) and leaders Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

Skipper Milton Karisa's expected four-week hamstring lay-off may to a certain degree hamper Vipers hopes when they descend on Dar es Salaam next week for the return leg.

The forward has been part and parcel of a Vipers' imprudent attack that is yet to score a goal in six matches but at times compensate his wastefulness and a deplorable first touch with troubling runs that can unsettle opposing defenders.

Karisa pulled a muscle in the first half during Vipers 1-0 loss to Simba at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende and will now pass on the leadership mantle to defensive midfielder Siraje Ssentamu.

Vipers coach Beto Bianchi will turn to either Ibrahim Orit or Abdul Lumala as his like-for-like replacement but the former looked out of sorts and hamless in his last outing.

"We played very well in the first half but Simba just relied on one opportunity to score. We tried to attack and defend with three defenders but it didn't work out well. It is a complicated situation with many different competitions to play but we shall manage the situation," Bianchi revealed after the match.

UPL reprieve

The Venoms were supposed to visit Arua Hill in the StarTimes Uganda Premier league tomorrow in Arua but wrote to the league secretariat begging for ample time to prepare for the Simba return leg on March 7 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"The UPL Secretariat is in receipt of a communication from Vipers requesting that Match 126

(Arua Hill vs.Vipers) that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday (tomorrow) be

rescheduled to allow them time to prepare for their upcoming match against Simba .

They have also stated they intend to travel to Tanzania early and the journey to Arua would

affect their plans," the statement, signed by UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani, read in parts.

The title holders are third on the log, seven points adrift of runaway leaders KCCa but with a game in hand.

According to insiders at Kitende, there was concern that the Arua trip would bulge the injury list and sap energy out of the already demoralised players. Already, the treatment room is housing defender Murushid Juuko (ankle), midfielders Olivier Osomba (hip) and Marvin Youngman (knee).

Robertinho talking big

Hitherto an embattled coach at Simba, Roberto Oliviera aka Robertinho was an extremely relieved man after the victory over his former employers.

"It was a big derby. I changed our strategy this week to a 4-4-2 to counter their 4-3-3. This was positive because we scored and missed two chances.I'm experienced in Caf Champions League and that's why Simba called me.