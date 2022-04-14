Kataka-Blacks Power in promotion ‘six-pointer’ as Proline fight for life

Coaches and players in the Fufa Big League have been highlighting the importance of every match played in the second round. Some, especially the four fighting to climb into the topflight have slipped along the way but with the league entering its penultimate fixture today, there’s completely no room for recovery if they falter.

The biggest fixture of the day will see Fifa referee William Oloya take charge of a highly-billed clash between Kataka and Blacks Power at the Mbale City stadium.

Both sides have garnered 35 points but Kataka sit at the top due to a better goal difference. The Mbale side assumed leadership after a convincing display at Ndejje University last weekend. On the other side, Blacks Power slipped to a 2-all draw that cost them a two-point lead.

Kataka wants to use the home advantage in their backyard where they have not lost a game in two seasons.

“The win over Ndejje University away boosted our confidence that we can now finish the business on home turf,” Kataka head coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango said ahead of their remaining games against fellow contenders Blacks Power and Kyetume.

Blacks Power’s Vialli Bainomugisha knows well the huge task that awaits his boys but believes they have the mental strength to overcome it.

“The draw against Proline put us under unnecessary pressure but that is behind us now. We have to pick ourselves up and go to Mbale with a tough mentality and believe that we can pick a good result and finish the business at home,” Bainomugisha said.

In Mukono, third-placed Kyetume, who hammered Nyamityobora 6-0, will hope to keep that form as they tackle Proline who are playing a match of their lives. The Lugogo side occupies 9th place and, because of the nature of this year’s competition, they will be playing their final game of the season meaning that anything other than a win could all but seal their fate.

At Luzira, the Maroons will hope for a good result to push them back into the promotion bracket as they host already-relegated Myda.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday fixtures - 4pm

Maroons vs. Myda – Luzira

Kitara vs. Calvary – Masindi

Kyetume vs. Proline – Mukono

Luweero United vs. Ndejje University – Luweero