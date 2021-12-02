Kataka ground Maroons as early birds flock at the top

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Kataka 1-0 Maroons

Blacks Power 2-1 Ndejje University

Luweero United 0-2 Proline

Kyetume 1-2 Calvary

Kitara 4-2 Nyamityobora

Kataka made an early leap into the promotion places after holding on to beat Maroons 1-0 in a Fufa Big League clash yesterday at the Mbale Municipal stadium.

The timid Mbale side made early business, scoring in the 10th minute through James Onziku.

Maroons had failed to clear off a corner by Swamadu Okuri before Onziku picked the remains and flapped in a beautiful overhead bicycle kick to the dismay of five maroon shirts that had surrounded him.

The prison warders were the better side but their attacking force slept on the job.

Emmanuel Olinga darted on the left after 37 minutes before slotting in a low cross but found William Kiibi in the right spot but failed to put the ball with the net wide open. Fred Amaku had another chance but his free kick hit the woodwork.

Olinga was again the architect in the 77th when he picked out Bronson Nsubuga with an inch-perfect cross but the striker failed to make hay with only the keeper to beat.

“We played very well but lacked concentration in front of goal and that's why we failed to push the ball beyond the line,” Mohammed Senfuma, the head coach Maroons rued.

“There’s no scrappy win; a win is a win because we all come to play for the three points. They played their game and we did ours and got what we needed from it and to me, that’s all that counts,”

Kataka’s Godfrey Awachango said of the win that took Kataka to seven points level with Kyetume, Blacks Power and Kitara at the top of the table.

Proline hit ground

Early leaders Kyetume succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat to Calvary in Mukono Alpha Ssali and Hakim Kiwanuka’s goals against Luweero United in either half ensured that Proline bounced to their first win of the season.