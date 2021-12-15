Kataka, Maroons on tough away missions as Proline seek to bounce back

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday fixtures

Kitara vs. Maroons - Masindi

Myda vs. Luweero United - Tororo

Nyamityobora vs. Blacks Power - Mbarara

Proline vs. Ndejje University – Lugogo

Calvary vs. Kataka - Arua City (Live on sanyuka TV)

Fufa Big League table leaders Kataka and Maroons will take their campaigns to Arua and Masindi towns respectively as the league nears the halfway mark. Maroons lead the table with 14 but with no space to breathe as the Prison warders and Proline follow closely with twelve and 10.

The Mbale side travelled to West Nile to face Calvary whose recent form saw them defeat Proline to knock them off the second place.





Maroons on the other side of the country to face Kitara whose six games played have seen a whopping 22 goals scored. Maroons assistant coach James Chemari will hope that his defence remains organised while counting on Fred Amaku’s recent form infront of goal to get a result. “He knows what he wants and he is working hard which is a positive for the team in general,” Chemari said of Amaku who is leading the golden boot race with six goals.

That aside, Chemari and the head coach Muhammad Senfuma will look to reorganise their defense which has conceded five of their last goals through set pieces. “We have conceded a lot of goals in set pieces and penalty Kicks and that’s an area we want to work on. Kitara is a good side that scores goals but we shall stick to our game plan to see that we get the result,” he added.