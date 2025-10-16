Kataka reboots after years of heartbreak

“Familiarity breeds contempt” is an old adage that Kataka seems to have taken to heart by deciding that after years of near-misses and unfulfilled potential in the Fufa Big League, it’s time for a full squad overhaul.

The club, now regarded as the “oldest club in the Big League,” celebrates ten years in the division since their promotion after defeating Kamuli Park (now Wakiso Giants) in the 2015/16 Eastern Regional finals. The journey has been far from smooth.

Kataka’s closest brush with promotion came in 2022 when they finished fourth behind Kyetume on the last day.

Last season, a poor start gave way to a mid-season revival, only for the team to slip again and end the campaign ninth, with 36 points, fourteen shy of the promotion slots.

This year, however, a new approach is underway. Head coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango remains at the helm but the squad has been rejuvenated with promotions from the junior ranks.

Rising stars Osama Kayondo, Michael Achama, Junior Wanendeya and Abdulrahman Maloba have been tasked with carrying the club to the “promised land.”

Kataka’s ambitions are further fueled by Fufa’s recent reforms that will see four teams, up from three, promoted at the end of the season.

“We’ve fought very hard in the past and come close, finishing just shy of promotion,” Awachango reflected.

“The increase in promotion spots helps but it’s no guarantee. We’ve refreshed the squad to give it new energy and I’m confident we shall go up this time.”

Currently, Kataka sits second with six points from two games, just a point behind early leaders and debutants Bunyagururu.

This weekend, they head to West Nile to face an old foe in Onduparaka while Bunyagururu travels to Luzira to test their promotion credentials against Soltilo Bright Stars.

Meanwhile, recently relegated sides Mbale Heroes and Wakiso Giants will relive old memories in Mbale as Blacks Power host newcomers Iganga United following last season’s collapse.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Weekend fixtures

Onduparaka vs. Kataka, Green Light Stadium

Blacks Power vs. Iganga United – Lira

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Bunyaruguru United – Maroons Stadium

Mbale Heroes vs. Wakiso Giants – Mbale City Stadium

Kigezi Homeboyz vs. Ntugasaze – Kabale