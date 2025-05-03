Kataka revive magic of the Cup

There’s something undeniably special about Cup games the world over. It’s not just the goals, the drama or the glory but the romance.

It’s the beautiful unpredictability that lets small-town teams travel to the capital city and dare to dream.

In the Cup, underdogs aren’t just tolerated, they’re embraced. For ninety minutes the script can flip, a giant can fall and a legend can rise.

In this season’s Stanbic Uganda Cup, that magic lives in Mbale with Fufa Big League side Kataka. The second-division side has become the soul of this year’s tournament.

Not only have they made an unlikely semifinal run but they’ve reminded fans of the rare, untamed footballing magic that money can’t manufacture.

With no household names to speak of, Kataka, the oldest club in the Big League, has quietly but determinedly worked their way through the rounds.

The magic kicks

They began their journey with victories over lower-tier sides Kisoro Young Simba (2-0) and Odramachaku (1-0) in the Round of 64 and 32 respectively. But if anyone thought their progress was mere luck, that illusion was shattered in the round of 16. There, they eliminated three-time Uganda Cup winners URA after winning 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time away at Nakivubo.

If that wasn’t enough, the quarterfinals provided a moment straight out of Cup folklore.

Down to 10 men, away from home and locked in a goalless draw after 120 minutes against a seasoned Police side, Kataka stunned again this time winning the penalty lottery 3-0.

In a bizarre twist of fate, Police hit the crossbar with all three of their initial spot-kicks allowing Kataka to cruise through.

Now, they face their biggest test yet as they drew joint ten-time record holders KCCA in the two-legged semifinals.

The first leg will be hosted at Lugogo by the Uganda Premier League giants today but Kataka will have the final advantage at home in Mbale a week after.

It’s a duel that perfectly captures what the Uganda Cup is all about: the audacity to dream and the courage to chase those dreams against all odds.

“We want to win it. We’ve not reached this far by accident,” their coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango told this paper.

History of underdogs

Yet Kataka are not the first non-UPL side to rewrite the script.

In 1999, lower-division outfit Lyantonde reached the final but lost 3-0 to Sam Ssimbwa’s Mbale Heroes. Notably, that was the first-ever Uganda Cup final between two upcountry teams. Interestingly, Lyantonde would later morph into what is now URA.

Fast forward to 2016, Ugandan football witnessed one of its most romantic tales. Onduparaka, a new fast-rising club from Arua captured the nation’s imagination with their raucous “Green Army.”

The Caterpillars swept past UPL sides Masavu, Soana, SC Villa and Entebbe to reach the final, where they eventually fell to Vipers. But in truth, football had already won as tens of thousands of West Nile fans poured into Kampala turning Nakivubo Stadium into a sea of green.

Muhammad Shaban, the tournament’s golden boot winner, became the face of a fairytale season that also saw Onduparaka earn promotion to the UPL.

West Nile wasn’t done. The following year, Paidha Black Angels plotted revenge, eliminating Vipers in the semifinals at Kitende through a Fred Amaku strike.

Although they lost the final, ironically hosted at Onduparaka’s Greenlight Stadium, to Mike Mutebi’s KCCA, they had shown once again that the Cup isn’t just about lifting trophies but about writing unforgettable stories. It is there that KCCA won their elusive first double.

New heights

In 2019, the script reached new heights. Still in the Big League, Shafik Bisaso’s Proline defied the odds to win the Uganda Cup after beating Bright Stars 5-4 on penalties in the final.

To get there, they eliminated a host of UPL sides including Nyamityobora, Onduparaka, Vipers and Kyetume. Their triumph also earned them a Caf Confederation Cup debut which arrived after sealing promotion to the top flight. They became the first team to play on the continent and Big League in the same calendar year.

Two years ago in 2023, Adjumani Town Council, freshly relegated from their Fufa Big League debut, shocked another joint-record holder Express to reach the semifinals. Though they eventually fell to another second-division side, Police, who themselves were stopped by Alex Isabirye’s double-winning Vipers, the story had already been written in bold.

Now the next two weekends, Kataka carries the torch not just for Mbale, but for every club that’s ever dared to punch above its weight.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Semifinals first leg

Sunday at 7pm