Kataka rout Kitara as Big League turns 4-team affair

Kataka put behind their shock 2-0 loss to lowly-ranked Luweero United in the midweek to crush fellow promotion contenders Kitara 6-1 in a lop-sided Fufa Big League match in Mbale on Sunday.

Kataka coach Geoffrey Awachango scoffed at his players for complacency that had thrown them outside the promotional spaces but they responded in style with the 6-1 win. Noah Kizito, Swamadu Okur and Emmanuel Mukisa scored a goal each to complement Raymond Onyai’s brace while Ali Ayatu added the other into his own net.

“I was angry with the complacency against Luweero [United] and I think the players realised and became more serious,” Awachango told Daily Monitor.

“I made one adjustment by slotting in Onyai up-front and you can see that change was felt in the result,” he added.

In Lira, leaders Blacks Power were held to a barren draw by third-placed Kyetume as Maroons leaped into second place with a 3-1 win over Luweero.

Fred Amaku’s goal and a Solomon Walusimbi brace got the Prison Warders moving as they seek to bounce back to the Uganda Premier League after a two-year absence.

The results leave Blacks Power at the top with 31 points, with just three points separating the top four that also includes Maroons, Kyetume and Kataka.

With five games left, the four appear to have all but locked themselves in for the promotion to Uganda Premier League with only three places up for grabs.

Fufa Big League

WEEKEND RESULTS

Maroons 3- 1 Luweero United

Blacks Power 0-0 Kyetume

Kataka 6- 1 Kitara

Proline 2 - 1 Myda