Kataka rout Kitara as Big League turns 4-team affair

Maroons Fred Amaku challenges for the ball with Kataka's Odongo in a previous game.

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

Kataka coach Geoffrey Awachango scoffed at his players for complacency that had thrown them outside the promotional spaces but they responded in style with the 6-1 win

Kataka put behind their shock 2-0 loss to lowly-ranked Luweero United in the midweek to crush fellow promotion contenders Kitara 6-1 in a lop-sided Fufa Big League match in Mbale on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.