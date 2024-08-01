Kavazovic poised to hit the ground running with new signings

Vipers' Serbian coach Nikola "Pressure" Kavazovic, eager to make waves and leave a lasting mark on the team, is ready to hit the ground running with a roster of fresh signings.

With sheer determination, he aims to turn heads and make a significant impact, starting with the Fufa Super Eight contest against Nec on Friday at the St. Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

The club's spirits are sky-high following an impressive performance in a recent friendly match against Kenyan side Police FC, which highlighted the potential of both new and seasoned players.

Kavazovic is determined to build on this momentum, believing that the team’s cohesion and an enviable squad depth can lead to a successful debut season at Kitende.

"The 2-0 triumph over Police at Kitende last Saturday was a huge morale boost before the Nec two-legged ties. We are a team that wants to press high for more than 70 minutes," Kavazovic revealed.

Vipers unveiled their new players on Vipers Day.

The journeyman gaffer is confident that this recent game was just a glimpse of what is to come, as he works to foster a winning mentality within the six-time league winners.

The Venoms' attacking prowess looks set to improve significantly, particularly after the standout performances of new recruits Kenneth Kimera and Gusto Mulongo in the recent friendly.

Each scored a goal, showcasing their sharpness and potential.

Under Kavazovic's leadership, Vipers has embraced a dynamic pressing style of play, a stark contrast to the lack of a clear game plan in past seasons that frustrated both fans and management.

This new approach emphasizes high energy and relentless pressure on the opposition, aiming to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities, though it occasionally leaves the defense exposed.

With new faces like Issa Bugembe, Mulongo, Kimera, Pedro Honjo, and Derrick Ndahiro, this commitment to a fresh style signals a new direction for the club, promising a more competitive and entertaining brand of football.

Kavazovic is not merely focused on short-term results; he is committed to establishing a strong foundation and building a legacy that will be remembered by fans and players alike.

"I demand more from Mulongo and Kimera. I'm not impressed with them scoring against Police; I want them to bring the goal-scoring touch they have in training to match situations. It is their job to score.

"I was surprised by the fans' warmth. They are welcome back, and we will give them joy again," he added.

All said, Kavazovic’s charges will face an unpredictable opponent in Hussein Mbalangu's Nec, who could prove to be a potential banana skin.

Vipers fans will be in high spirits.

The Soldier Boys possess a blend of experienced players and promising new signings, such as Jacob Okao, Patrick Bayiga, Dickson Niwamanya, Muzamir Mutyaba, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Amir Kakomo, and Viane Ssekajugo, who are more than capable of matching Vipers on the field.

In another corner of the league, Abbey Kikomeko's Bul have undergone a significant transformation in the off-season, with fresh faces and renewed resolve.

The Oil-Makers are prepared to battle fiercely to defend their crown, albeit without protagonist Alex Kitata, and are hoping for miracles from new signings Yafesi Mubiru, Bakali Magumba, Dickson Matama, Isaac Wagoina, Najib Fesali, Thomas Ochungo, and Isaac Musiima.

All said, the champions might face a more competitive landscape, particularly with an uphill task in their opening match against Muhammad Senfuma’s Maroons, an opponent who fears no one.

The Prison Warders have already bolstered their squad with Brian Omirambe, Ivan Asaba, Apollo Kagogwe, Ibrahim Juma Dada, and Rogers Kiwanuka, and are ready to take on the challenge.

The Fufa Super 8

Friday at St. Mary’s Kitende Stadium