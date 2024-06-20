Kavazovic unveiling: Controversy and hope for better

There were so many serious, and as many light moments on Wednesday, as Vipers unveiled their latest coach – Nikola Kavazovic.

The Serbian, a third coach from the Eastern European country, got a warm welcome marinated by a clear challenge at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

He didn’t need to be reminded that he is the club’s 21st coaching assignment in 18 years. Yes, there has been some interim coaches too.

In addition, Edward Golola and Richard Wassswa are never too far to act as interim or full coaches when needed.

If Kavazovic achieves as much as fellow countrymen Micho Sredojievic and Dusan Stojanovic have at SC Villa, he will have ticked many boxes.

Micho won two league titles and was in charge for the first round of the 2004 campaign which saw coach Sam Timbe (RIP) lift the title.

Villa had to wait 20 years to win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with another Serbian – Stojanovic – delivering the charm.

Micho has also had two tenures with the Uganda Cranes with the first ending the national team’s 39-year absence from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Of course, Kazanovic is aware of all this and is under no illusion about the challenge that lies ahead – win or get sacked.

“Pressure is my middle name. In fact, call me Nikola ‘Pressure’ Kavazovic,” he said, confidently. “Pressure is what helps me achieve.”

“My wife always pressures me, I wonder how I would be without pressure and I work best under pressure.

“Working in 11 countries put me in the position of working with clubs with high pressure," Kavazovic said.

Sweetener

The sweetener from the club president Lawrence Mulindwa was to describe his appointment as ‘the best coach.’

His CV has that glitter that those qualifications bring to anyone. It’s filled with certifications from the European body, Uefa.

It’s his style that will interest us all even if he sounded extremely likeable in a briefing that had Mulindwa speak in a bullish tone and beaming with a smile.

“It’s a mix of my style and the players,” Kavazovic said when asked whether he will impose his way or try to get the best out of players.

“I think this is the best way. It’ like making salad – you use some red stuff in tomatoes and then add green stuff.

“I'm Serbian but I am a Portuguese football philosophy student. I want to bring something new, everything will be totally new, discipline and attitude of the players will be key," Kanazovic said.

The blip from that three-page CV distributed by the club is one of a man who has been in 10 head coaching jobs in the last 12 years.

Predictably, he spent one year at Ethiopian Coffee, a club that signed former Geoffrey Wasswa from Vipers last year.

Revolving door

This is a revolving door that will require all his knowledge working in Europe, Asia and Africa from the mid-90s.

Mulindwa wants more from him – a return to the Caf Champions League which will require winning the 2024/25 league title.

It’s important to note that the club, who Mulindwa described as ‘wounded Venoms’, ended last season trophyless – a first in five years.

But while Kavazovic was handed a two-year contract, his boss sees this a long-term project that must see beyond winning the local league.

“We needed a professional coach that will develop players, instill a style of play and regain their domestic dominance,” Mulindwa said.

“I want him to make the club completely different and terrifying to opponents next season and beyond.

"Vipers is a project that we are building and it is still a work in progress which requires being patient but not being sluggish,” Mulindwa said.

At this point, he took a swipe at local coaches who he has repeatedly described as ‘unprofessional.’

Firm handshake between Kavazovic (L) and Vipers and president Mulindwa. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

This will be the club’s eighth foreign coach Mulindwa has appointed. Seven of those have worked in Kitende in the past seven years.

“I want to thank Richard Wasswa (interim coach as Vipers finished third) for standing in when the coach (Livingstone Mbabazi) disappeared from the team and never answered my calls for two weeks," Mulindwa said.

“He disappeared. Yes, he disappeared. How can a coach disappear?” he emphasized in a tone that combined surprise and anger perfectly.

He then gave counsel to Ugandan coaches and implored them to learn from expatriates like Kavazovic.

"Our search for a potential coach who could add value to our team was well-thought out. He had to have attributes of vast knowledge of football with experience and with a winning mentality.

"He has to spearhead our project with a clear vision and strategy, promote and support our youth players, work with other technical members, and have big dreams to achieve beyond boundaries, beyond winning the local league," Mulindwa explained.

“We received many applications from within the country, Africa, and outside Africa. I believe we came out with the right candidate. Recruitment is a process that takes time and you have to do it very well. We feel this time round we got the right coach.”

KCCA challenge

While at Botswana’s Township Rollers, Kazanovic faced KCCA in 2018 and still remembers then-coach Mike Mutebi plus left back Mustapha Kizza and striker Muhamamd Shaban.

He spoke highly of them even if he hasn’t spoken to Mutebi in four years.

Former KCCA midfielder Ivan Ntege and Vipers winger Martin Kiiza were part of his side. The Serb won a league and cup double in the Southern African country.

In addition, Rollers became the first ever club from Botswana to qualify for the group stages of Caf Champions League, something Mulindwa craves.

Kavazović’s backroom staff includes Fred Muhumuza (deputy), Brazilian-Portuguese coach Jose Esdras Costa Lopez (trainer), Ali Kimera (goalkeeping coach), Ibrahim Kato (gym), and Michael Lule (team doctor).

"My friend Dusan, I don't want you to win the title next season,” he warned.

With the team gathering this Friday to start pre-season, Richard Wasswa has been sent to the youth development docket.

There are also reports of massive clearout in the weeks ahead.

At a glance

Full Name: Nikola Kavazovic

Date of Birth: July 29, 1975

Place of Birth: Belgrade, Serbia

Clubs Managed

Aug 2023 –June 2024: Ethiopia Coffee

Dec 2022–Aug 2023: Soua Flamingoes

July 2020–July 2022: Township Rollers

Sept 2019–July 2020: Jwaneng Galaxy

Dec 2018–July 2019: Free State Stars

July 2017–Nov 2018: Township Rollers

Sept 2016–April 2017: Saif SC (Bangladesh)

June 2014–June 2015: Sri Lanka (National team)

Jan 2012–June 2013: FC lstiklol Dushanbe

April 2008–Sept 2012: FC Borac (Serbia)

Vipers coaches since 2006

Charles Katumba (January-April 2006)

Charles Ayiekoh (May-December 2006)

Jackson Mayanja (January 2007-July 2008)

Edward Golola (August 2008-December 2011)

Ambrose Chukuma (2012-2013)

Edward Golola (2014-2015)

George Nsimbe (August 2015-June 2016)

Abdallah Mubiru (July-December 2016)

Richard Wasswa (January- March 2017)

Miguel Da Costa (March 2017-July 2018)

Javier Martinez (August-December 2018)

Michael Nam Ouma (January-July 2019)

Edward Golola (July 2019-January 2020)

Fred Kajoba (January 2020-May 2021)

Roberto Oliveira (August 2021-December 2022)

Beto Bianchi (January-March 2023)

Alex Isabirye (March-June 2023)

Martins Neiva (June-January 2024)

Livingstone Mbabazi (January-April, 2024)

Richard Wasswa (April-June, 2024)

Nicola Kavazovic (From June, 2024)