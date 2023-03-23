Kavuma's hattrick fires Nec back to third

Marvin Kavuma scored a hattrick as Nec hammered Soroti City 5-1 in Bugolobi on Thursday to move back into the top three of the Startimes Fufa Big League.

The match that was full of drama saw Kavuma convert from the spot to give Nec the lead inside seven minutes.

The visitors retaliated and were fruitful after the half-hour mark when Daniel Opiyo pounced on a long ball that Sulaiman Ssesazi had clumsily failed to deal with to set Simon Peter Odeke for the equalizer.

Ssesazi atoned for his earlier mistake by thumping in a header off David Kiberu's corner kick two minutes into the second half.

Kavuma completed his hattrick with two-quick fire goals in the 78th and 80th minutes as Geoffrey Sserunkuma got off the mark with an 88th penalty goal.

“It was a good result especially after struggling in the first half but it pushes us somewhere,’ Michael Lukyamuzi, the head coach Nec Said as he praised his hattrick hero.

“[Marvin] is a key player in the team and I’m happy that he has scored a hattrick because it motivates him to work harder,” he added.

The win sent them back to third place with 40 points, the same as Mbarara City in second but separated by goals and three behind leaders Kitara. Soroti City remains rooted in the relegation zone with only 23 points.

“We beat them in the first round and knew that they will be a tough opponent at their home. They looked more prepared than us but we now go back to improve on some aspects so that we can avoid relegation,” Soroti head coach Simon Otim commented.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Nec 5-1 Soroti City

Lugazi 3-1 Adjumani TC

Kyetume 0-1 Ndejje University

Booma 3-2 Northern Gateway

Kataka 3-1 Luweero United