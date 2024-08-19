Kawempe beat weather to record first win

Agnes Nabukenya’s growing prowess in dead ball situations shined through as Kawempe Muslim beat PVP Buyenzi in Group B’s opening game at the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The match needed a test of character because of the mix-ups that surrounded it beforehand. In the week leading to the tournament, the fixtures were changed twice – first to reduce the many resting days that would lead the tournament to end on September 4. Then to readjust after Zanzibar’s Warriors Queens pulled out of Group A.

Kawempe’s fixture with PVP was shifted from Sunday to Monday – first 1pm then 11am. It ended up starting shortly after midday due to a heavy downpour that left the pitch soaked before the warmups.

The sides had to wait for almost an hour after the warmups for kickoff. Kawempe missed a few chances but the fact that they were the better side shone through early.

In the 32nd minute, debutant Sumaya Nabuto’s freekick was headed home for the opener by Nabukenya.

The halftime break also took just over another 45 minutes and with it came a forced tactical change as Kawempe withdrew defensive midfielder Krusum Namutebi for Allen Nassazi. That meant all Kawempe’s most elaborate players, captain Phionah Nabulime, Nabukenya and Hadijah Nandago, had to play in midfield.

“Krusum has a cough so this cold weather disrupted her breathing,” assistant coach Moses Nkata, said after the match.

Doubling up

In the 59th minute, Nabukenya was the chief executioner of yet another freekick from distance as Kawempe doubled their lead. Her hit was helped into the net by a decoy run from Nassazi which must have left the keeper in two minds.

After that, Kawempe returned to shape as Rhoda Nanziri came on for winger Shadia Nabirye to give midfield cover. Nassazi moved wide and Nabukenya returned to switching the forward role with Nandago. At the very end, Nabuto also made way for Mary Kabacurezi.

“Apart from the fact that the conditions did not let us assert ourselves the way we wanted to, I am happy with the performance because it was clear in how the girls adapted that we were the better team.

“The young girls (senior team debutants Nabuto and Nabirye) also did their job well, under the circumstances, because they created chances,” Nkata added.

By press time, the Tanzanian champions and 2022 Cecafa representatives in the Champions League, Simba Queens, were yet to play FAD Djibouti in the other Group B fixture.

Group B

Results

Kawempe Muslim (Uganda) 2-0 PVP Buyenzi (Burundi)

Wednesday Fixtures

Kawempe Muslim vs. Simba Queens (Tanzania), 11am

PVP Buyenzi vs. FAD Djibouti, 2pm

Tuesday – Group A

CB Ethiopia vs. Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan)

Kenya Police Bullets vs. Rayon Sport (Rwanda)

Kawempe XI: Juliet Adeke (GK); Samalie Nakacwa, Jolly Kobusinge, Hadijah Babirye, Ritah Mushimire; Krusum Namutebi (Allen Nassazi), Phionah Nabulime (C), Hadijah Nandago; Sumaya Nabuto (Mary Kabacurezi), Shadia Nabirye (Rhoda Nanziri), Agnes Nabukenya