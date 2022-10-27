Kawempe believe the goals are back

There is growing confidence at Kawempe Muslim that this season will return better fortunes in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Last year, the four time league champions, finished sixth with 22 points from 18 matches on the 10-team log.

They scored just 21 goals and only won twice at home against a struggling Lady Doves and an eventually relegated She Maroons.

"The aim this season is to make our home ground a fortress and then pick at least half of the points up for grabs on the road," coach Ayub Khalifa told Daily Monitor after they beat Rines 4-1 on Sunday in the FWSL thanks to Hadijah Nandago's hattrick and an own goal from Peace Aloyo.

That was the second home win - the other also a high scoring 5-0 win over Olila High School. Kawempe lost five points at home to both of these teams last season.

The set-up

Khalifa has an influx of prodigies tipped to be top midfielders in any other team but his struggles upfront mean that he has had to give some of them new roles.

Agnes Nabukenya, Krusum Namutebi and Rhoda Nanziri have been left to handle the midfield.

Nandago starts at the top of the midfield triangle but mostly hangs with the attack as her quick reactions almost guarantee goals.

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Phiona Nabulime have now been pushed to the sides of striker Rebecca Nakato to take care of the wings. Nyinagahirwa is adept at delivering crosses and finding goals while Nabulime is more skillful at drawing fouls for freekicks even though she is slower.

"We are working hard as a team to do better this season.

I am happy about my first hattrick but at the end of the day, I cannot do it alone so I want to thank my teammates and coaches," Nandago said.

Areas of improvement

As the season gets more competitive, Khalifa will ask more of his bench too, especially forwards Allen Nasaazi and Aziiza Amuleni Amoding.

His defence conceded 23 goals last year and gave away many late goals at home but Khalifa has maintained trust in goalkeeper Juliet Adeke plus captain Aisha Nantongo, youngsters Samalie Nakacwa and Shakirah Nankwanga with the thought that with more games together, they will build formidable combinations.

Jolly Kobusingye, who came from Tooro Queens to replace Asia Nakibuuka - now at Kampala Queens, also looks a steady addition.

Kawempe in the FWSL

Last season:

-21 goals in 18 matches

-Two home wins in nine matches

This season:

-Two home wins thus far

-11 goals in five matches