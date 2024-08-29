Kawempe bow out with bronze, CBE qualify

Kawempe Muslim earned a sweet 2-0 revenge over Tanzania's Simba Queens to finish third in the Caf Women's Champions League zonal qualifiers that ended on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Coach Ayub Khalifa retained trust in 18 year old goalkeeper Josephine Nambuya despite mistakes in the semis. But with Hadijah Babirye out, Sharifah Nakimera, 19, played central defence with Ritah Mushimire.

Sixteen year old Dorcus Kisakye was given another run in midfield after convincing in the first half of their 3-0 loss to Simba in the group stages and she ensured captain Phionah Nabulime was not missed.

Take home

Sumaya Nabuto tackled Simba's Fatuma Issa hard on the left wing and then curved the ball goalwards for the opener in the 18th minute at Abebe Bikila Stadium. With Krusum Namutebi, 18, in the team, Kawempe had the height to battle Simba in the tough situations and they excelled for most of the time. She was clearly missed when the two sides met in the group stages as she was under the weather on the day.

Five minutes into the second half, Agnes Nabukenya, 15, won a freekick off Issa and her high delivery could only be helped into the back of the net by Simba goalkeeper Gelwa Lugomba.

With Mushimire knackered, Kawempe pushed left back Jolly Kobusinge into central defence - something they had worked on for a few days in training before they left for Addis. Halimah Kamp came on to give cover. When they needed more bigger bodies in midfield, Rebecca Nakato - usually a striker - replaced Kisakye.

Khalifa leaves Addis not only with bronze but with a deeper understanding of the versatility of his players. Nabuto and Shadia Nabirye, 15, could light up the home competitions as goalscoring wingers too, and the team now has more solutions in defence.

Finally CBE

Meanwhile, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) finally made it to the final tournament after they overcame Kenya Police Bullets 1-0 in the final thanks to Senaf Demise's lone goal of the day and sixth of the tournament.

CBE lost two finals previously in 2021 and 2023 while they also stopped at the semi-final stage in 2022. With the tournament at home, they seemed destined and delivered when it matters.

Caf Women's Champions League

Cecafa Qualifiers

Finals: CBE 1-0 Kenya Police Bullets