Kawempe dealt major blows in Champions League preps

Kawempe Muslim were left stunned by Shakirah Nankwanga’s decision to join Kampala Queens (KQ) ahead of the August 17 – September 4 Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Nankwanga was undoubtedly Kawempe’s best defensive player for the past two seasons and was impactful in their run to the Fufa Women Super League title for the 2023/24 season.

Her ability to adjust quickly to new partners also made her one of the quiet leaders on pitch.

“It is a huge blow, especially with the timing, but she brought the papers (requesting to transfer) and we cannot stop a player whose mind is made up,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa, said.

“We have very little time to readjust and work with the options that we have. We have not been very successful in the transfer window either,” he added.

Someone else closer to the technical team said they were shocked by KQ's decision to go for the player before the Champions League qualifiers.

"Considering that they (KQ) came for three players last season telling us we should look at the big picture because the players needed the exposure, it is confusing that they now feel Nankwanga, who is also on the national team, does not need the same. In the end, if Kawempe or the players go to Champions League, the credit goes back to the same people," the source said, clearly aiming at Fufa president Moses Magogo, who is also the owner of Kampala Queens.

Options

When Nankwanga was suspended for the first leg FWSL match with Asubo, in the just concluded season, Khalifa turned to Rhodah Nanziri – who is usually a midfielder – for cover.

For the recently concluded Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, where Kawempe’s school team won the girls’ football title, Moses Nkata, who was in charge of the team as Khalifa concentrated on his Caf A coaching licence education in Njeru, used Sharifah Nakimera as a centre back. In the club team, Nakimera first covered for Samalie Nakacwa at right back as the latter completed her loan time at KQ.

Nakimera was also used as a centre back at least twice when Khalifah felt Ritah Mushimire was struggling with form.

More rejigs

The other options would be midfielders Krusum Namutebi and Phionah Nabulime, who have played as centrebacks on the U-20 national team.

But that would mean that both Agnes Nabukenya and Hadijah Nandago will be playing in midfield thereby forcing Khalifah to look for more solutions upfront.

Meanwhile, he has almost no chance to test his options at a top level as the friendly they hoped to have with Rwandan side Rayon Sport this Saturday has been cancelled by the latter.

Caf Women’s Champions League

Cecafa Qualifiers – Ethiopia (August 17 – September 4)

Stadiums: Addis Ababa, Abebe Bikila

Group A: Central Bank Ethiopia, Kenya Police Bullets, Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan), Warriors Queens (Zanzibar), Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

Group B: Simba Queens (Tanzania), Kawempe Muslim (Uganda), PVP Buyenzi (Burundi), FAD Djibouti

Kawempe Fixtures

August 18: PVP Buyenzi – Abebe Bikila, 1pm

August 21: Simba Queens – Abebe Bikila, 1pm