Kawempe inspect KQ credentials

The prospect of facing Kawempe Muslim causes panic at Kampala Queens (KQ).

The build-up to their 2023/24 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) first round encounter on Wednesday at KQ’s new home MTN Omondi Stadium is no different and includes attempts to distort history.

When the women’s topflight started in 2015, it was the Elite League (FWEL) and Kawempe won it four times consecutively.

In 2019, it rebranded to FWSL while FWEL became the name of the second division. But since KQ won it last year, they have tried to sell the FWSL as a competition started in 2021.

The form

KQ should have little to worry about on pitch having won their two home fixtures against Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals.

Kawempe, away, have been held to a goalless draw by She Maroons and survived another loss of points at Rines SS by a whisker as the latter missed a penalty.

However, for those who watched closely, the defending champions have been far from impressive.

The fact that it is almost two months since a ball was last kicked in the league does not help matters but so too for Kawempe, whose players are mostly students of the school and are in the thick of their third term holidays.

New coach

KQ appointed coach Charles Ayiekoh to replace Charles Ssenyange last week and are confident the pragmatist has the antidotes to Kawempe’s free-flowing football.

The last time Kawempe visited KQ, the visitors blew away the hosts that were on the cusp of winning the league 5-1 in the the Fufa Women Cup then later beat them 1-0 at home in the league for good measure.

“I am confident we shall beat Kawempe,” Ayiekoh, who comes with experience from the national team, She Corporate and Tanzania’s Simba Queens, told the media after his first sessions.

“My fear was that the players would not be fit but we found them at almost 100 percent in terms of fitness and they are at the level of taking in our strategies,” revealed Ayiekoh, who was hired on a two year contract to defend the league, qualify for the Champions League and develop young players.

Turned heads

The latter is something Ayub Khalifah does well at Kawempe. Three of his players; Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Samalie Nakacwa were taken on a six month-long loan by KQ in June to help them qualify for the Champions League.

While Nyinagahirwa is out with a knee injury, the other two have their heads turned by KQ and are major doubts, despite the loan period coming to an end, as they have not trained with Kawempe.

Nakayenze returns

“We are still working on their licenses but we shall have a team ready to compete in Lugogo.

The girls are motivated and the return of Yudaya (Nakayenze) gives us more experience. She can play anywhere too,” Khalifah said.