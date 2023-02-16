Kawempe Junior face Makerere task in Cup

Kampala Region side Kawempe Junior have the humongous task of hosting Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) side and current holders Makerere University when the Fufa Women Cup returns, for the first time since 2019, tomorrow morning.





The name ‘Junior’ speaks for itself. This side feeds the FWSL side Kawempe Muslim but the club’s coach Ayub Khalifa insists that the region’s table toppers after six first round games “are a good side that can put on a show and good resistance.”





Makerere, on the other hand, have found life in the FWSL hard since being promoted in June 2022. They have just 11 points from 11 games and sit above the relegation zone due to their three goal advantage over Rines.





But their feisty approach troubled Kawempe’s senior team when the sides drew 1-1 at Makerere in the first FWSL round last year.





They will likely deploy the same to make use of counter attacks and set-pieces as Khalifa’s sides never deviate from trying to dominate possession.

The other interesting fixture of the day pits FWSL relegation strugglers Asubo-Gafford against FWEL bottom-placed side Luweero Giant Queens. But Gafford have greatly improved with the addition of Kamiyat Naigaga and Zaitun Namaganda from Buganda Region side Taggy High School.

Makindye-based FWSL side Goldstar High School also host Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals while Gyco Girls, who are looking to be promoted to the FWSL, make a trip from Gulu to Soroti to face North East Region side Ehcos SS.

Olila High School will also hope to make the most of their trip to Mukono, where they face Golden Impact, who are yet to come into the Fufa women’s football pyramid.

On Sunday, Kampala Queens, who need just six points in seven games to win the FWSL, will hope to start a quest for the double when they visit FWEL strugglers Acholi Queens in Kitgum.

Eastern Region side Jinja SS also host FWEL table toppers She Maroons while Rines SS visit Byafaayo Queens in Entebbe.

Apart from 2018 when Hasifah Nassuna led a star-studded UCU to the trophy, this competition like most Cup battles all over the world has served some shock results. Going by the form book of some sides in the FWSL and FWEL, this Round of 32 could offer a chance for some to redeem themselves or dig even deeper gulleys for themselves.



FUFA WOMEN CUP

Round of 32

Saturday, 4pm

Luweero Giant Queens vs. Asubo-Gafford, Luweero

Goldstar H/S vs. UCU Lady Cardinals, Makindye

Ehcos SS vs. Gyco Girls, Soroti

Golden Impact vs. Olila HS, Mukono

Kawempe Junior vs. Makerere University, Kawempe – 10am

Sunday, 4pm

Jinja SS vs. She Maroons, Jinja

Acholi Queens vs. Kampala Queens, Kitgum