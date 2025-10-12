Kawempe, Kampala Queens labour to win

Kamiyati Naigaga is starting to live up to promise.

The Kampala Queens striker has now scored two crucial goals in two games to earn four points for the defending champions in the 2025/26 Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

Naigaga followed up the other weekend's vital equalizer against Kawempe Muslim by scoring a stoppage time winner on Saturday as they came from behind to beat Makerere University 2-1 at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday.

Makerere captain Josephine Ndagire headed in a 3rd minute goal before the crowd could even warm their seats. Allen Nassazi was fouled by KQ's Zambian debutant Square Maiwase and U-20 women's national team defender Hasifah Patricia Namboozo delivered a delicate freekick for Ndagire to score a free header.

KQ, which had also handed a debut to Maiwase's compatriot Precious Phiri in midfield, picked momentum gradually and stretched Makerere's press and midfield but the defence which also had Maria Gorett Nabbanja, Phionah Catherine Namukose, and Winnie Nakanwangi held things together for the first half.

Just after the restart, Makerere goalkeeper Grace Nassande conceded a cheap corner and Catherine Nagadya took it quickly before Makerere could set up. Joanitah Ainembabazi, who had earlier come on for Maiwase at the halfway mark, made no mistake with her free header to equalize in the 48th minute.

The game looked to be headed nowejre when Ainembabazi turned provider. She fed the ball into Naigaga, who still had work to do to get past Namukose and Namboozo before shooting past Nassande for the winner.

"For us to come back and win was a good show of character from the girls," KQ assistant coach Sharon Kizza said in the aftermath.

This coming weekend, KQ travel to Wakiso to face Rines, who were involved in yet another 0-0 draw - this time with Asubo.

"Unlike in the game against Makerere where the girls made some defensive mistakes, today we were solid at the back. We also created chances but failed to take them. That is something we need to rectify before the next game," Rines' assistant coach Ismail Mukiibi said.

Needed a scare

However, KQ's main anticipated rivals for title Kawempe also needed a scare to get in groove.

After a goalless first half, Brenda Atwani scored for Olila High School immediately after the restart.

Kawempe took 20 minutes to find the equalizer through Shadia Nabirye but 10 minutes after that, they were 3-1 up. Agnes Nabukenya scored in the 68th minute to make it 2-1 then new signing Latifah Nakasi opened her account of the season in the 76th minute for a 3-1 win.

For Kawempe, the season is about small gains as they have earned four points from the games where they earned just one point last season.

FTBFWSL RESULTS

Kampala Queens 2-1 Makerere University

Rines SS 0-0 Asubo

Olila HS 1-3 Kawempe Muslim

She Maroons 0-0 She Corporate

St. Noa 3-2 Lady Doves