Kawempe, Makerere have points to prove in Women Cup quarters

The last time Kawempe Muslim visited Kampala Queens (KQ) at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja was in the first round of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on November 13, 2022.

The hosts won 1-0 owing to a dubiously awarded penalty by referee Alex Wasswa, who judged Kawempe midfielder Agnes Nabukenya to have handled the ball when it was clear even during replays that it had hit her chest.

Kawempe left with bitter tastes in their mouths but they now have a chance to prove themselves against the FWSL champions-elect in Sunday's Fufa Women Cup quarterfinals at the same ground.

KQ have continued to grind results even on tough days and their coach Hamza Lutalo has his eyes set "on becoming the first team to win a double".

Kawempe, on the other hand, have arrested their inconsistencies and through Allen Nassazi seem to have found someone who can add to Hadijah Nandago and Shakirah Nyinagahirwa's goals.

But this is a trophy that has always slipped out of coach Ayub Khalifa's hands at this stage and he will need better luck than a good performance this weekend.

Can Mak do it again?



Elsewhere on Sunday, holders Makerere University entertain Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga. The hosts stunned UMHS 2-1 in the FWSL last weekend and will try to prove it was not a one-off result but a win that has turned their season that is threatening to end with an immediate return to the second-tier Fufa Women Elite League.

The inaugural (2017) winners Olila are still in contention and after spending two weeks in Nakawa battling She Corporate in the Cup (4-3 penalties win) and league (1-0 loss), they move a little further to contend with FWEL leaders She Maroons on Saturday.

Hot Gafford

Meanwhile, Asubo-Gafford have won six of their last six games - with the four in the FWSL getting them out of the relegation places for the first time this season after 14 matches.

They travel to IUIU Kabojja to play St. Noa Girls SS with the aim of becoming women's football most in form team if results do not go KQ's way earlier on Sunday.

Fufa Women Cup

Saturday, 10am

She Maroons vs. Olila HS, Luzira Prisons