Kawempe Muslim chase first home win in Super League

Kawempe Muslim are under pressure to record their first win at home in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL). The record top flight champions with four titles have lost twice and drawn once at home this season. But in Olila High School, today, they have an opponent that usually struggles against them and will be sniffing blood.

Kawempe’s biggest challenges, however, lie in the striking department and the fatigue of their core players like Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hadijah Nandago, who have played in the league, for two youth national football teams and were also involved in regional secondary schools games this week.

Olila, on the other hand, faced striking problems last season and decided to sort them by fielding former Kawempe defender Grace Aluka as a striker.

She is five goals in eight games to the good and a goal against the side that nurtured her will go a long way in justifying the change of club and positions.

MAKE OR BREAK

Tight Spot.Also, whatever the result between Kampala Queens and She Corporate yesterday, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals cannot afford not to win against Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) in Lubaga today. Coming into the weekend, UCU were six points behind Corporate and need to ensure the gap does not increase. Against UMHS’s fast-paced wingers, UCU will relish their timely switch from the back three.