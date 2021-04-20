Kawempe Muslim thrash K’la Queens

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Kawempe Muslim SS showed their usual dominance as they demolished Kampala Queens (KQ) 4-0 in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), played in tournament format, at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru yesterday.

The four-time national women’s league champions showed immediate intent as Margaret Kunihira opened the scoring in the 5th minute.

But KQ grew into the game and dominated for larger parts of the first half, troubling Kawempe with the pace of their forwards.

“We started well but after the goal, they put us on the receiving end,” Kawempe coach Moses Nkata, said.

To turn their dominance into something, KQ coach Ismail Mukiibi took off midfielder Jackie Ogol after the break for forward in Sophia Nakiyingi.

Sixteen minutes later, captain Fauzia Najjemba and Lillian Mutuuzo combined well with the latter teeing up Nakiyingi to slot home in an empty net but she failed to repay the faith.

Kawempe ditched their man-marking plan and regained momentum to punish KQ with two quick fire goals; a 66th minute one from Rhoda Nanziri and another in the 70th by substitute Allen Nassazi to make it 3-0.

Then U-17 national Hadijah Nandago completed the rout in the 88th minute as Kawempe went atop Group One. From this evidence, KQ’s problems from last season’s aborted FWSL, where they struggled to find goals (all five in seven games scored by Najjemba) and yet let them in freely (10 goals conceded) seem to have resurfaced.

“I think the players were gutted after their colleague missed such a chance. But, overall, we need to polish from defence to the striking line because the players did not play to their potential,” KQ’s assistant coach Shafic Mutebi said.

His side have a day’s rest to find their rhythm but Kawempe are in for another big one today against Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga, whose pragmatic approach helped them keep competitive (trailing Kawempe by just four points after seven games) before the 2019/2020 season was wiped out by Covid-19.

UMHS needed a 71st minute penalty, converted by midfielder Kevin Nakacwa, to overcome She Mak (Makerere University) in the first game of the day.

“Of course, they (Kawempe) sent out a message with their first result but we are also only going to get better.

“We are not worried as a team and we believe that if we utilize our chances, we can win the game,” UMHS coach Rogers Nkugwa said.

In the battle of newly promoted sides, She Mak will take on Tooro Queens, who are in their first ever topflight season.

About the league...How it is designed

The Fufa Women’s Super League is being played in a blitz with the 10 teams divided into two groups. The top two from each group will progress to the semifinal that is slated for next month. This format is so that teams are ready for the Caf Women’s Champions League due to start in October.

