Kawempe old students promise to support FWSL side

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School has dominated the women’s football waves since 1999.

In fact this code of the game is so popular in the school that it is probably competing with the institution’s religious background and academic prowess as one of its selling points.

But since the school, pushed by games master and now coach Ayub Khalifa, created a club side to take part in national competition since 2015, this particular endeavour has been a hard sale to its alumni.

However, old boys, Ayub Kaggwa and Sadat Musisi are leading a change that will see the Kawempe Muslim Old Students Association (Kamosa) spearhead the growth of the club side. The two lead a group called Vegas, which scrutinizes the works and decisions of Kamosa.

First, they have promised to offer some bonuses whenever the team plays at home. That started with a Shs2m promise that will be delivered in bits. The first sum was given after the side’s 3-0 win over Lady Doves on Wednesday.

The money, according to Arafat Kasolo Kigozi, a more ardent supporter of the club is to be delivered in bits to push the team into giving their all for the title.

Motivation

“Vegas promised Shs2m after this match (on Wednesday) but I have told them to give you less than that because of the two draws we had (against Makerere University on January 10 and Asubo on January 13).

The money will keep coming but you (players) also need to do your part; give your all and fight for this season’s trophies,” Kigozi, also a former student, told the players.

Kamosa’s interest will be huge if Kawempe is to return to the glory days. They have not won the Fufa topflight league since 2018 and the club cannot match the resources of some of its rivals. This means it can hardly retain excellent players if they attract interest elsewhere.

The results and brand have hugely improved over the last 12 months but that has also coincided with the kit sponsorship from Krystal Water – a development that shows how important funding is in the current football world.

Need to redevelop home ground

“We have been told about the needs of the team and are looking forward to showing our support in a big way,” Kaggwa said.

“Kamosa realized the need to upgrade our gate to the standards set by other giant schools and the old students sorted that last year. Now, we have requested the school to allow us (Kamosa) handle the pitch next and as soon as we get the greenlight, we will put all our efforts into ensuring you have a good home to show your talents,” he added.

Kawempe’s pitch is definitely a place no other team likes to visit because of the dominance of the home team there. But it is not in the best state. The grass can be dry and uneven at times. In fact, Kawempe’s best display came when they visited Kampala Queens at the MTN Omondi Stadium astro-turf. The turf aided Kawempe’s passing game but while astro-turfs split opinions, improving the state of the grass will not.

There is also no fence around the pitch; first to allow the club make some gate collections and secondly to stop balls from falling into the neighbourhood, where they are sometimes stolen or even cut.