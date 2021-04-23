Kawempe play waiting game as She Mak, Tooro Queens stare at relegation 

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Allen Nassazi has stood up to be counted for Kawempe Muslim SS in the absence of star striker Juliet Nalukenge at the Fufa Women Super League that is ongoing at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Trusted to start as Nalukenge is back to school to write her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, the budding striker scored the game’s lone goal in her side’s 1-0 win over Makerere University side She Mak in the shortened league.

Nassazi had hitherto had cameo roles, scoring late goal in the 4-0 win over Kampala Queens (KQ) on Monday and in the first half of 2-0 win over Tooro Queens on Wednesday.

“I want to emulate what Juliet has done over the years,” Nassazi said in the aftermath of the game that kept them top of the Group One table with nine points, three clear of Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga and KQ, who both have a game in hand.

There is no doubt coach Moses Nkata will continue to count on her physical dominance over defenders in the playoffs that come on May 3.

The mathematics

However, before that, Kawempe's rivals KQ and UMHS have a thin mathematical chance to eliminate the record league champions (four titles in five seasons) tomorrow if they can score the required amount of goals. Otherwise, only one will join Kawempe in the semis.

KQ, beat Tooro 2-1 yesterday courtesy of captain Fauzia Najjemba’s goals to go level with UMHS on six points.

Najjemba had struggled to come to the party in the last two games but did when it mattered most; first with a 40 minute penalty for an equalizer after Mary Kabacurezi had put Tooro ahead in minute 23. Her stoppage time winner would then become all they needed to stay as masters of their destiny in the tournament.

KQ, however, trail UMHS by goal difference. The Old Kampala side have -2 while UMHS are on +1.

That means that should their results match; KQ will be eliminated.

Coach Ibrahim Mukiibi’s side therefore need a favour from Tooro to stop UMHS from winning.

If both are to win, then KQ will hope to do so by at least five goals (more than UMHS) as they need three unanswered goals to match the Lubaga-based side’s current goal difference.

Meanwhile, Tooro are largely booked to keep in the FWSL next season but the table as it is, still offers She Mak a chance if they can pull off at least a 2-goal margin win over KQ.

FUFA Women Super League

Group One Results

April 23 results

Kampala Queens 2-1 Tooro Queens

She Mak 0-1 Kawempe Muslim SS

April 24 fixtures

9am: She Mak vs. Kampala Queens

12noon: Tooro Queens vs. UMHS

Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 4 3 0 1 7 1 9

UMHS 3 2 0 1 2 1 6

Kampala Queens 3 2 0 1 3 5 6

Tooro Queens 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

She Mak 3 0 0 3 0 3 0

