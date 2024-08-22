Kawempe schooled by Simba Queens

Kawempe Muslim proved disastrous at defending set pieces in their 3-0 loss to Simba Queens on Wednesday in the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions ran rings around Simba in the first half at Abebe Bikila Stadium despite not having Krusum Namutebi.

The quick feet of captain Phionah Nabulime and Dorcus Kisakye shone through. Coach Ayub Khalifa had joked before the tournament that “women’s football can be funny, you can have the experience and body but someone (diminutive) like Dorcus can cause you trouble.”

Kisakye had taken the place of Namutebi, the imposing defensive midfielder who was taken off at halftime in their 2-0 win over PVP Buyenzi due to a cold. It now seems she will continue to be absent if the wet and cold conditions in Addis do not change.

Problems elsewhere

Her absence meant that Kawempe’s most potent goal getter Agnes Nabukenya had to play in defensive midfield and that left the attack blunt. Even the experienced Hadijah Nandago did little to enhance her reputation as she missed a one on one after being put through on goal.

She also missed a rebound when Nabukenya’s freekick midway the first half kissed the crossbar and later hit the crossbar from point blank range after Sumaya Nabuto’s cross.

In the second half, Kawempe self-destructed. A substitution to take off Dorcus Kisakye for Rhoda Nanziri just after Hadijah Babirye had gifted a corner to Simba from Fatuma Issa’s harmless cross left the defence in disarray.

The entire team was nowhere close as the towering Simba midfielder Vivian Corazone headed home undeterred, from Elizabeth Wambui’s delivery, in the 62nd minute.

Nanziri allowed Nabukenya to push forward and Nandago to drop to the midfield but the latter’s failure to convert her chances was clearly messing with her head as she looked sloppy on the ball and effortlessly wasted possession.

Ritah Mushimire also gave away a corner in the 68th minute. Wambui’s cross found Nanziri still readying herself to mark Jentrix Shikangwa, who headed in to make it 2-0 as yet another Kenyan connection destroyed Kawempe.

Ten minutes later, Wambui shimmied to fend off Jolly Kobusinge and curled the ball with her left foot past Kawempe keeper Juliet Adeke, who had raced off her line to no man’s land, for the third.

Kawempe will hope to redeem themselves when they take on FAD Djibouti on Friday with the hope of making the semi-finals. But the knockout phase will require them to take quick stock of their second half against Simba.

Caf Women’s Champions League

Cecafa Qualifiers – Group B