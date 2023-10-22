Kawempe take early initiative

Mary Kabaculezi scored midway through the second half to help Kawempe Muslim to a 1-0 home win over Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Sunday.

UCU turned up feisty and tight at the back but struggled to knit things together going forward. That allowed Kawempe, who had started slow, to gather themselves and push forward more in the second half.

Eventually, the goal came when UCU keeper Hadijah Nalongo slipped, after being pressurized by Kawempe forward Hadijah Babirye, and mishandled a cross from Sharifah Nakirema to allow Kabaculezi to poke home in the 69th minute.

“I am happy to open my account and I believe that the goals will now flow,” said Kabaculezi, who was signed from Tooro Queens to lead the team in the absence of Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hadijah Nandago – both on loan at Kampala Queens until January.

Kawempe’s assistant coach Moses Nkata was happier with the clean sheet from his younger backline which has; Ritah Mushimire take over from Aisha Nantongo – who is now in Denmark, Nakimera replacing Samalie Nakacwa – also on loan at KQ, and later needed Susan Nalukoda to fill in when Jolly Kobusinge hobbled off with about 10 minutes to play.

“We struggled to defend as a unit. Shadia (Nankya, UCU defender and captain) could clear or start the ball from the back and it would land right in front of our defence. That means our forwards did not try to stop that but in the end the defenders did well and that (clean sheet) will help them grow,”

Kawempe now go into the two week break leading with six points – just two ahead of the defending champions KQ who were pegged back in a 2-2 draw with Makerere University.

Lapses in concentration

Fazila Ikwaput put KQ in the lead in the ninth minute and doubled it in the 63rd. But Makerere fought back with an 86th minute goal from captain Josephine Ndagire and a penalty at the death from Immaculate Twesigye leaving KQ coach Charles Ssenyange to rue the lack of concentration from his team.

That was the same feeling from She Maroons coach Simon Ocuka when he watched his side draw 1-1 against Wakiso Hills on Saturday at Luzira Prison. Jackline Adong had given the hosts a first half lead but Sylvia Namiwanda cancelled it late.

Goals galore

Elsewhere on Saturday, Uganda Martyrs turned a slow start into an emphatic win as Angel Auki, Shamusa Najjuma and Sharon Kanyiginya all scored against Rines while the other rout of the weekend came at Kampala Quality where visitors Lady Doves condemned Asubo to a 4-1 loss on Sunday.

Margaret Namande, Resty Kobusobozi, Cecilia Apiding and Diana Nantongo scored for Doves while Madina Nakayi pulled one back for Asubo.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Results

She Maroons 1-1 Wakiso Hills

Uganda Martyrs 3-0 Rines SS

Kawempe Muslim 1-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Makerere University 2-2 Kampala Queens

Asubo 1-4 Lady Doves

TABLE STANDINGS

Kawempe 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

She Maroons 2 1 1 0 6 1 4

Lady Doves 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

Kampala Queens 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Makerere University 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Uganda Martyrs HS 2 1 0 1 4 2 3

Wakiso Hills 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

UCU Lady Cardinals 2 2 1 1 0 1 1

Rines SS 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Asubo 2 0 0 2 1 9 0