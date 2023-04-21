Kawempe take terrible away form to UMHS

Seven Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) matches on the road; one win, two losses and four draws.

Kawempe Muslim have yet another ghost to deal with in a season that is promising to end well for the record women's top-flight league champions.

Kawempe were hardly scoring goals in the first round of the season but they dealt with that and are now unbeaten since the start of the year. They have scored 13 times in six league games and nine times in three Cup games.

Now the big monster in the room, is that they have struggled to win games away from home in the league this season.

It does not make for good reading that their next opponent is nemesis Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga with whom they are battling for second place - a position worth Shs7m in prize money - in the FWSL.

UMHS, who trail Kawempe by just a point on 25, destroyed the latter 3-1 in this fixture last season.

UMHS also won the reverse fixture during the first round of this season in Kawempe by the same score. And currently have the bragging rights after beating Kawempe 1-0 in the Kampala region qualifiers of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games just over a week ago.

But if Kawempe need any encouragement, it is in their recent form. Their last away game was a 5-2 win over Rines SS in Wakiso while in the Fufa Women Cup, they have gone away and beaten Tagy High School 2-1 and also put paid to FWSL champions-elect Kampala Queens' 33-match unbeaten run from last season with a 5-1 hiding at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja.

Last week in the FWSL, Kawempe also won the division derby over another in form team in Asubo-Gafford.

Now the task is to stop one of the league's free scoring sides before they meet again the semifinals of the Cup later in May. Both sides have said insisted they are not prioritizing one competition over the other.

Relegation scrap



Speaking away form, relegation threatened Lady Doves will put in the miles from Masindi to Uganda Christian University, Mukono with worries having won just once in seven away games this term.

The same can be said of Olila as they visit Makerere University for a relegation six pointer on Sunday.

In the other Sunday relegation battle, Gafford who have won twice away from home, visit a She Corporate side that has won just twice at home.

While in a complete turnaround of the form book, Rines who just jumped out of the relegation places will entertain a KQ side that has won all eight games on the road thus far.

Fufa Women's Super League