Kawempe top USSSA girls football

Kawempe Muslim SS beat Wakiso-based Rines SS 5-4 on penalties to win the Fresh Dairy Games girls' football competition that climaxed this week at Standard High School Zzana (Stahiza), Ndejje Campus.

The final played on Friday afternoon ended in a goalless draw after regulation time. But bar a few flashes of brilliance from Rines' forward and eventual most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament Priscah Ayerango, Kawempe were dominant and tested Rines keeper Bridget Yuko Nansamba more.

Both sides, marshalled by central defence playing captains Sharifah Nakimera (Kawempe) and Patricia Nakato (Rines), defended resolutely.

In the ensuing penalties, Agnes Nabukenya, Hadijah Babirye, Sumaya Nabuto and Halimah Kampi converted Kawempe's first four kicks.

Jovia Nakirya missed Rines' fourth after Nakato, Ayerango and Monica Bulya had converted the first three.

Halftime substitute Cynthia Kirenga was tasked with winning it for Kawempe but her effort was saved by Nansamba and Immaculate Odaru scored to level the shootouts at 4-4.

It was a bit of justice that Kawempe's defensive linchpins were allowed to win it for them in sudden death as they had kept their school in the competition amidst a sterile attack.

Defensive midfielder Krusum Namutebi converted to make it 5-4 for Kawempe and goalkeeper Haira Nabbosa made a commanding save to stop Halima Mupyanga's effort.

The consolation for Rines was that on top of having the MVP, Nansamba was also named best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Classification games



St. Noa Girls Secondary School Zzana also needed consolation and it came through Sylvia Kabene being named top scorer with 23 goals.

Kabene's goals, however, dried up when they were eliminated 1-0 by Kawempe in the semis on Thursday and as they were beaten 2-0 by Amus College in the third place playoffs on Friday.

Captain Shafiga Tamisi and Dorine Aujat got the goals in the 36th and 48th minutes respectively for Bukedea-based Amus.

Earlier than that, early goals from Shamusa Najjuma, Nusulah Nakintu and Sharon Kanyiginya guided Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga to a 3-0 win over Sheema Girls in the battle for fifth place.

A hattrick from Peace Ayirwoth and another goal from Precious Atukunda helped Isingiro's Boni Consilii to a 4-0 over Sacred Heart SSS in the seventh place playoffs.