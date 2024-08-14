Kawempe urged to raise Champions League ambitions

Kawempe Muslim SS headmistress Hajjat Zulaika Kibirige, who also doubles as the chairperson of their women’s football club, has asked the team headed for the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers that start this Saturday in Ethiopia “to win the competition.”

Kibirige flagged off the team, who head to the tournament as champions of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), on Wednesday morning ahead of their early Thursday flight to Addis Ababa and could not hide her excitement.

“We are a school that has been traditionally vested in sports and our aim is to give all our students, especially the girl child, a chance to develop their talents,” Kibirige said.

“We do not ask that they just die in their books. We want them to excel in their talents and academics and I am proud that we have a team of good listeners. God willing, they will return with success.”

For the captain Phionah Nabulime, the goal of the tournament will not waver from the demands of the chairperson but she wants a wider scope for the definition of success.

“I thank the Almighty for our lives, Success isn’t easy, but as a team of strong, determined athletes, not one for the faint-hearted, we did so. We have recognized our strengths, as a team of talented women with unique skills.Winning is not just about lifting the trophy, but our growth,” Nabulime said at the flag off ceremony.

Equally confident is Kawempe’s head coach Ayub Khalifa but he understands that the assignment comes with pressure.

“There is no doubt that we are pacesetters of women’s football in Uganda and many people will be looking to see if we shall be the first team that qualifies for the Champions League.

“But we have been preparing the girls to turn that pressure into motivation. My first hope is that we reach the final because we never lose those. If we get to that final hurdle, everyone knows that we are a different animal that gets the job done at that stage,” Khalifa said.