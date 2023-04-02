Kawempe want Cup after ejecting Kampala Queens

Kawempe Muslim have raised their targets after winning 5-1 at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja on Sunday to eliminate Kampala Queens (KQ) from the Fufa Women Cup.

Ahead of the game, Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa was clear he wants "to end the season with at least one trophy" and after it he added that they also want to finish second in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), where KQ have already sealed the title.

Khalifa had also warned that he looked at KQ as "a team that would play under lots of pressure because they want they double" and he lay proper traps to exploit their defence.

The words looked prophetic as KQ succumbed to their own appetite for more. A heavy attacking approach against a side they do not enjoy a positive record against was an accident waiting to happen - especially if you consider that Kawempe have started to find the goals (20 scored and just five conceded in the last eight games) to match their dominance in games.

Phiona Nabulime opened the floodgates at IUIU in just 12 minutes. Lukia Namubiru equalized for KQ in the 35th minute after a failed clearance from Rhoda Nanziri.

It was not going to come easy for Kawempe but a thunderbolt from Agnes Nabukenya made it 2-1 in the 51st minute to set the tone for a rout.

Nabukenya's goal felt like poetic justice after she was harshly judged to have handled the ball in the box for the penalty that allowed KQ win 1-0 when these sides met at the same venue in the first round of the league last November.

Girls on fire



Shakirah Nyinagahirwa then tapped in a cross from Jolly Kobusingye to make it 3-1 in the 65th minute and keep to her form of scoring in six of Kawempe's eight games since the turn of the year. In seven of those, Kawempe have won while they drew 1-1 in the FWSL with Olila High School in Lubaga.

Allen Nassazi also scored in the 73rd minute to make it five goals in eight games while captain Aisha Nantongo converted the fifth from the spot seven minutes later.

"I feel the players let their guard down because of the recent league triumph. But the positive we can pick from today's loss is that we should always have a lot to aspire to. We shall not take any other game for granted," Kampala Queens coach Hamza Lutalo said in the post-match interview.