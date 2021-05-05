Kayongo, Kakaire humbled by Real Stars recognition

By George Katongole More by this Author

The quadruple of Kobs back James Ijongat, Bright Stars’ red hot forward Samuel Kayongo Jr, rally ace Jas Mangat, and former Fufa president Twaha Kakaire were yesterday recognised with glittering accolades in the monthly Fortebet-sponsored Real Stars Awards at Lugogo during a moment of cheer.

Kakaire was the first recipient of the Legendary Award that recognises outstanding sports achievements from the past.

On receiving the accolade that has come at the back of two Man of Match performances for Soltilo Bright Stars, Kayongo said he now hopes to earn a call up to the national team notwithstanding his age after a productive season where he is racing for the Golden Boot.

Speaking at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo after accepting the plaque that comes with a cash prize, the 28-year-old feels ready for a Cranes gig after stints at Masaka LC, SC Victoria University and KCCA as well as one in Zambia.

“If I remain consistent, I will grab the Cranes chance with both hands,” Kayongo said. “It is possible. I can beat my target (15) and get the golden boot.”

He owes the current form to the lockdown that allowed him enough time to train harder.

Bright Stars were unbeaten in April winning five games and drawing once in the 0-0 draw against table leaders URA. Kayongo, in particular, scored six goals including a brace against Kitara to accumulate 10 goals, two behind Vipers’ Yunus Ssentamu.

Motivated

Ijongat, who scooped the rugby accolade ahead of Ivan Magomu (Pirates) and Aziz Khan (Heathens) for his super shifts in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership, hailed the award as a big push.

“There is a way awards push athletes to perform even better. I am humbled and hope this is not the last time I come here,” he said. Joseph Kamya, the navigator of Jas Mangat, was at hand to pick the accolade for Pili Pili Rally Team was overwhelmed.

Recounting his experience in the Equator Rally in Naivasha, Kenya, where 18 crews from more than 30 crossed the finish line, Kamya said there are a lot of lessons to be drawn for Uganda’s motorsport.

“It was a tough race where only two Ugandan crews out of the six finished but the organisation can teach us a lot of how we can improve our rallying experience,” Kamya said.

Meanwhile, an overjoyed Kakaire spoke of how athletes should be treated with care in order to achieve the best for the sports federations.

At the same event, National Insurance Corporation Managing Director Bayo Folayan gave a greenlight to join the ever growing monthly awards.

“We would want to join you to develop talents. It is something that is quite commendable that we would like to give our backing. We would like to contribute as much as we can,” Folayan said.

NIC would join title sponsors Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls as sponsors.

