Kazindula relishes Uganda Cup midfield battle, Shs100m bounty

The clock is fast ticking towards a Stanbic Uganda Cup moment of vengeance or repeat. This Sunday, business will face a temporary halt in the bustling Masindi town as Alex Isabirye’s Bul dare to avenge the 8-1 final humiliation inflicted by Vipers last year.

The war drums have been sounded and the battlelines drawn. Underdogs Bul, to stamp their intent, camped in Masindi on Tuesday ahead of the heated contest. Attacking midfielder Ibrahim Kazindula is the epitome Bul’s near-stellar season that has seen them finish fourth on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table and making the Uganda Cup finals again.

Kazindula is an indispensable cog in Isabirye’s subplot to floor Vipers with his virtuoso midfield link-up with the forwards. “The tight competition for midfield slots with George Kasonko, Pascal Ngobi and Jerome Kirya has pushed each of us to improve and perform to our limits. The winning character built by the coach has every player believing that a Uganda Cup win is mission possible,” said Kazindula.

Operating at the tip of Bul’s five-man midfield, Kazindula has supplied assists to forwards Karim Ndugwa, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Simon Oketch whilst sparing time to net six league goals and one in the Uganda Cup.

“Vipers deadly attacking trio of Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki and Milton Karisa only operates when you let them link with the midfield combo of Siraje Sentamu, Najib Yiga and Bobosi Byaruhanga. If we manage to win the midfield war, we will control the final and then dream of victory,” he added.

Kazindula, who won the Somali league trophy last season with Horseed, has profited from his father-son relationship with Isabirye that has seen them work together at Kyetume, Busoga United and Nyamityobora.





STANBIC UGANDA CUP





Final, Sunday

Vipers vs. Bul, 4pm, Masindi Municipal Stadium





Kazindula

at a glance

Name: Ibrahim Kazindula

Born: May 29, 1993

Place of birth: Kamuli

Parents:

Sarah Kazindula and Muhammad Kazindula

Schools:

Kamuli Boys, Namungoona Parents, Nsubuga High,Kijjabwemi SSS, KIU

Clubs played for: Nyamityobora, Busoga United, Horseed

Current club; Bul

Position:

Attacking midfielder