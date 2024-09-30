KCCA banks on returning Nsibambi to fill big scoring shoes

All eyes are on the prize as the returning striker Derrick Nsibambi steps into the big boots left by his predecessor Muhammad Shaban. Tasked with leading the line for the title-chasing KCCA, he must prove to football stakeholders that he is no longer the 'lad with potential' of yesteryears but a matured goal scorer ready to knock on the national team’s door. With a match-winning goal in his last outing against Kitara on Friday, the weight of expectations now rests squarely on his shoulders. His well-executed goal against Kitara at Lugogo illuminated a newfound precision and tenacity that had been missing in previous seasons. Seizing the moment after goalkeeper Cripus Kusiima blunder, Nsibambi pounced with the instinct of a seasoned predator, calmly slotting the ball home for KCCA's second goal. It was a finish that signaled his evolution after spells in Egypt and Ethiopia, showing not just a stroke of fortune but the mark of a player who knows how to capitalize under pressure. With an abundant supply from two wingers - Shafiq Kwikiriza and Etienne Katenga - blessed with trickery and pace, Nsibambi is poised to thrive. Add to that a supporting midfield cast of Saidi Mayanja, Bright Anukani and Joel Sserunjogi that has started to brim with creativity and vision, and his job becomes significantly easier. This lethal combination promises to provide him with the chances he needs to make a serious impact as the club pushes for the title. "I' m happy to be back home where it all started. When I had a conversation with the coach, I told him, yes immediately because I know this club through and through, I know what it means to the fans, so I want to be part of it again and I can not wait to go again," Nsibambi revealed upon his return. Shaban's well-punctuated 17 league goals lifted KCCA from the red zone to fifth place finish last season before he departed to Libya. Stars task On Tuesday, Abdallah Mubiru's second-placed KCCA (seven points) face yet another bogey side in a challenging away fixture against Soltilo Bright Stars that are yet to win in three matches. KCCA can leapfrog StarTimes Uganda Premier league table toppers Nec (play Express on Thursday) with a commanding performance that will suffice to keep their championship dreams alive. Mubiru, unwavering in his pursuit of glory, has vowed to leave no stone unturned in the title race. He has promised a more surgical and clinical approach, ensuring that every opportunity is maximized. Determined to prove to all and sundry that his team are genuine title contenders, the coach’s meticulous preparation reflects a belief to break the five-year league trophy jinx. "We planned well for the match (against Kitara) and executed what we trained. We created very many chances against Kitara and were able to score twice. We could have scored more. We need to keep improving as the league grows," Mubiru said. Bengo invades Barracks In another low-key yet intriguing clash, the third-placed Wakiso Giants —having won over admirers with their impressive start under the guidance of youthful coaches Steven Bengo and Tony Mawejje —face a UPDF side equally determined to avoid yet another relegation scare. With both sides hungry for points and eager to prove their renewed might, the contest promises to be a must-watch for neutrals. New-look Wakiso Giants are eager to solidify their top four position, while the Bombo club, under the tutelage of Paul Kiwanuka, knows that an early fight for survival is essential if they are to avoid another nail-biting relegation battle.

StarTimes Uganda Premier LeagueTuesday fixtures - 4pm UPDF vs. Wakiso Giants, Bombo Soltilo Bright Stars vs. KCCA, Kavumba