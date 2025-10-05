KCCA beat SC Villa with last minute goal

KCCA registered their first win of the 2025/26 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over rivals SC Villa at an empty Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, on Saturday night.

Man of the Match Ivan Ahimbisibwe opened the scoring for the hosts on 30 minutes, finishing off an Ashraf Mugume assist to give KCCA the advantage.

Villa levelled from the spot on the hour mark through Najib Yiga after a foul in the area, but Umar Lutalo restored KCCA’s lead two minutes from time with a superb direct free kick.

KCCA’s Filbert Obenchan and Herbert Achai were cautioned, while Villa saw four players — Diego Ssemugera, Geoffrey Lubangakene, Simon Ssemayange, and David Lukwago — booked.

The result lifted KCCA to third place on four points from two matches, while Villa, playing their first game, sit second from bottom without a point.

The match had been scheduled as part of a doubleheader, but the earlier fixture between Kitara and Vipers SC did not take place after Vipers failed to turn up in protest of the new league format. The fixture remains listed as “To Be Decided” (TBD) on the UPL website.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Buhimba United Saints claimed their maiden top-flight victory with a 2-0 win over Calvary at Butema Royal Park in Hoima.

Anwara Mustafa Ntege struck in the 26th minute before Swadik Moro added a second in the 44th to seal the result. Moro, who was later substituted, was named Man of the Match.

The win, Buhimba’s second successive victory, sprung them to the table leadership on six points.