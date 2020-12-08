KCCA date Onduparaka, Jinja rivals clash

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Hurting from the Caf Champions League early exit at the weekend, Ugandan soccer kings, Vipers, will have to wait at least until Saturday for any quick redemption.

Their first two games against newcomers Myda and six-time champions Express were postponed because of continental duty.

The earliest coach Fred Kajoba’s men will kick their first ball of the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season is Saturday away to Wakiso Giants.

By then, KCCA – who they dethroned last season – could be nine points ahead.

Beaming with confidence

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, whose side opened with a 2-1 victory over Soltilo Bright Stars, wants exactly that. The 13-time league winners host Onduparaka at the MTN Omondi Stadium today.

“We are very motivated by the win,” a beaming Mutebi told the media yesterday, “You know when you start with a win, it gives you a lot of confidence.

“The players are ready to for Onduparaka, who are not easy, of course, but we have always had a number over them.”

The two teams have faced off in the league five times, with KCCA winning four of them.

The KCCA team that beat Bright Stars will largely face Onduparaka, according to Mutebi, but with midfielder Moses Aliro in line to start after recovering from injury.

Onduparaka publicist Grace Mercy Manduru is optimistic they will have enough players today after naming only two substitutes in their draw with Express at the weekend.

“We hope to have more players getting their passports and being licensed before facing KCCA,” she told Daily Monitor.

‘Small matter’ of the fierce derby

At the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, Buikwe District, there is the small matter of the Jinja derby against Bul and Busoga United.

Busoga completed a double over Bul last season but they arrive into this one jaded following their preseason financial struggles and opening day 3-0 defeat to UPDF.

Like Kitara and Onduparaka, Busoga struggled to have a full team because of some positive Covid cases and unlicensed players.

Busoga’s coach himself, Abbey Kikomeko, failed to present his PCR test certificate, thus was not allowed to preside over his team.

“We had some hiccup in the first game because about two players tested positive for Covid-19,” said the club CEO Andrew Nyabahika.

“Captain George Kasonko is serving a suspension from last season [Ivan] Wani and [Julius] Debbo are yet to report back from South Sudan where they had gone for national duty, and the coach delayed to take the test.

“He was tested at the weekend and we expect the result by midday tomorrow (today).”

As they struggle to make numbers, rivals Bul will be completing their squad of 32 by unveiling their newest acquisition, Kenneth Semakula from, incidentally from United .

Bul assistant coach Dan Mubiru is optimistic they will defend better than they did in last week’s 2-2 draw with Villa.

“I’m happy that Semakula has been cleared. You may see him in the game tomorrow (today). He is a calm defender and brings in some organisation in the defence,” said Mubiru, who is standing in for head coach Arthur Kyesimire – away with national U-17.

Uganda Premier League

Today's matches| 4pm

KCCA vs. Onduparaka

Myda vs. Police

Busoga Utd vs. Bul

Wakiso Giants vs. Kyetume

URA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars

