KCCA eager to boss Kitara

KCCA are eager to remind Kitara of their place in the football pecking order as they lock horns on Saturday in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at The Royals Park-Butema.

While the title race may not be in their sights - KCCA sit fourth with 34 points, Kitara sixth with 32 - their recent clashes and a simmering feud ensure this showdown is more than just another league fixture.

Before KCCA humbled Kitara 2-0 at Lugogo, then-Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo found himself at the center of a storm when his counterpart Abdallah Mubiru dismissed Kitara as merely a team in form, not a club of real stature.

That remark stung, sparking an ongoing rivalry that has only intensified with time. Now, under the experienced Wasswa Bbosa, Kitara have steadied the ship and will be eager to prove their progress.

With just two points between them, today's battle is less about silverware and more about pride. The egos are on the line, and with both teams in resurgent form, this is one clash no true league fanatic can afford to miss.

Reloaded firepower

In the blue corner, KCCA come into this clash as a side in blistering form, having won five of their last six matches across all competitions. Their attacking machinery has been ruthless, netting 18 goals while conceding only twice and keeping four clean sheets.

With such dominance, Mubiru is expected to embrace an attacking approach in Hoima, buoyed by his team’s fluidity and precision in front of goal.

“We are grateful for the results and celebrate them. This is another step forward, and we look forward to further improvement. However, we need to create and score more goals. We get many chances in games but do not bury most of them,” Mubiru told the club website.

Even in the absence of his injury-plagued forwards, Mubiru has found timely solutions, lauding the likes of Yian Gatbel for stepping up.

“I am impressed with the performance of the team and, notably, players like Yian Gatbel that have stepped up to fill the void of our injured forwards Anaku and Nsibambi,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the red corner, Kitara have been resilient, avoiding defeat in their last three encounters against Mbarara City, Gaddafi, and Police.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa will rely on the attacking prowess of Jude Ssemugabi, Fred Amaku, Patrick Kaddu, and Frank Tumwesige, along with the backing of their fervent home crowd, to upset KCCA and further stoke the flames of their newfound rivalry.

Constrained Eagles

At the Luzira Prisons Ground, Muhammad Ssenfuma’s Maroons, sitting on 30 points from 21 matches, will be looking to capitalize on Express’ reported internal turmoil to secure a crucial victory.

The Red Eagles, who trail Maroons by two points, have been plagued by reports of a players’ strike over unpaid wages, a crisis that has seemingly seeped into their performances on the pitch.

Badru Kaddu’s side has suffered a torrid run, losing five of their last six matches, and with morale at an all-time low, Maroons will be eager to pounce on their vulnerable visitors and deepen their woes.

