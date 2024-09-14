KCCA edge URA in league opener
Coach Abdallah Mubiru’s men beat URA 1-0 under the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo floodlights as the season officially kicked off on Friday.
Saidi Mayanja scored the only goal of the match as KCCA opened their 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with victory.
The start by KCCA is a great contrast from last season when they could not buy a win to save a life.
Mayanja’s 20-yard goal, which came on 29 minutes after a good interplay between the scorer and Derrick Nsibambi, who started on his return to Lugogo, has the 13-time champions top of the table on three points.
Nsibambi, who also had a goal ruled out for offside just before half time, was declared Man of the Match. The two goalkeepers Mutwalib Mugolofa (KCCA) and Derrick Ochan (URA) made some brilliant saves.
Coach Alex Isabirye’s URA will look to get things in order ahead of their next outing but until the rest of the league action, the Tax Collectors will provisionally occupy the bottom spot.