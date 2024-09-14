KCCA edge URA in league opener

Saidi Mayanja scored the only goal of the match as KCCA opened their 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with victory.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru’s men beat URA 1-0 under the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo floodlights as the season officially kicked off on Friday.

The start by KCCA is a great contrast from last season when they could not buy a win to save a life.

Mayanja’s 20-yard goal, which came on 29 minutes after a good interplay between the scorer and Derrick Nsibambi, who started on his return to Lugogo, has the 13-time champions top of the table on three points.

Nsibambi, who also had a goal ruled out for offside just before half time, was declared Man of the Match. The two goalkeepers Mutwalib Mugolofa (KCCA) and Derrick Ochan (URA) made some brilliant saves.