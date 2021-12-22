KCCA feel Vipers’ breath ahead of Red Eagles visit

Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA can still celebrate Christmas festivities on Saturday on top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) table standings even if they lose to Express today at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

But wait a minute, that will be a bitter taste for the Kasasiro Boys that have led the log for much of the first 11 matches, haven’t lost a game yet and are reeling from a 1-all draw with SC Villa.

To make it even more appetising, Vipers’ 1-0 win over 10-man Bright Stars yesterday at Kavumba Recreation Centre brought them within a point of KCCA who have 27 points.

Byekwaso welcomes back the four players - Sadat Anaku, Innocent Wafula, Musa Ramathan and midfielder Ashraf Mugume - that have missed the last two matches through suspension. Wasswa Bbosa’s reigning champions, the Red Eagles, are fifth on the SUPL log with 19 points. That leaves them eight points adrift of pace setters KCCA by the time they head to Lugogo.

“We are going to attack KCCA, they have great players but we feel Lugogo is our favourite ground,” Bbosa vowed.

He will bank on forward Eric Kambale, who has so far netted four goals, while Byekwaso will be looking on six-goal hero Davis Kasirye for redemption.

Vipers win but..

On a soggy Kavumba Recreation Centre pitch, striker Yunus Sentamu gave the visitors the lead on seven minutes when he latched onto a speculative shot from Bobosi Byaruhanga to place the ball into the back of the net.

Sentamu also forced a penalty from Bright Stars defender Allan Katwe but it was unfortunate as towering forward Ceaser Manzoki failed to convert a chance that would have given the Venoms a comfortable win. With youngster Ivan Irinimbabazi sent off in the first half, Vipers failed to impose themselves.

Gaddafi, Ondu serve goalfest

Three penalties were awarded, two retaken and four goals scored as Onduparaka held on to harvest a draw with Gadaffi in a drama-filled four-goal thriller at the Gaddafi Arena. Shaban Muhammad continued with his fine goalscoring form when he gave the Caterpillars the lead early on.

Gaddafi defender Karenzi Buchochera headed in the leveller before Hassan Musana scored the second from a penalty kick. Nathan Aloro equalised for Onduparaka from the spot in a thrilling goalfest in Jinja.

“It was a tough game but wasn’t our day. We tried but fell short,” Buchochera said.

Gaddafi are 10th on the log, two points better than 11th placed Onduparaka.

TODAY - 3PM

KCCA vs. Express, MTN Philip Omondi Stadium – Lugogo

UPDF vs. Bul, Bombo Military Barracks

URA vs. Mbarara City, Arena of Visions – Ndejje University

Wakiso Giants vs. Arua Hill, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium

Busoga Utd vs. Villa, Fufa Technical Centre