KCCA feel Vipers’ breath ahead of Red Eagles visit

Ball Possession. Vipers striker Sentamu (L) takes on Bright Stars’ Joseph Janjali  at Kavumba at Kavumba Recreation Centre yesterday. Sentamu score the lone goal of the SUPL encounter. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Denis Bbosa  &  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • On a soggy Kavumba Recreation Centre pitch, striker Yunus Sentamu gave the visitors the lead on seven minutes when he latched onto a speculative shot from Bobosi Byaruhanga to place the ball into the back of the net.

Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA can still celebrate Christmas festivities on Saturday on top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) table standings even if they lose to Express today at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

