KCCA find joy in Bombo brawl

With former manager Mike Mutebi watching in the stands at Bombo Barracks yesterday, KCCA struggled to impress against a resilient UPDF.



Mutebi coached KCCA were synonymous with compelling football that is yet to be replicated since his axing in March last year.

A second win on the bounce for Morley Byekwaso might have eased the tension on his side but the fans' craving to have a well elaborated system of play and playing to entertain remained.

Muhammad Senoga, deployed as a wingback, was the man of the moment when he pounced on a loose ball to thunder it past UPDF goalkeeper Simon Mabuya on the second attempt.

KCCA failed to get a second goal as all the next chances fell to the profligate UPDF forwards Badru Nsimbe and Ivan Ahimbisibwe.

In the 55th minute KCCA midfielder Denis Iguma was shown marching orders by referee Rajab Bakasambe for headbutting UPDF defender Ibrahim Magandazi.

Ironically, Magandazi was also sent off in the 81st minute for a second bookable office.

UPDF continued to pound KCCA who withdrew midfielder Allan Okello and striker Thisiugu Kankonde to embrace a cautious approach.

"I'm glad to have used to the chance I got to help the team to win. I got the opportunity to start because first choice right backs Haruna Lukwago and Filbert Obenchan are not around.I'm happy for this man of the match award," Senoga told Daily Monitor.

KCCA moved up to third on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 12 points from six matches while Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF are now 12th with five points from seven matches.

Byekwaso praised the Soldiers for doing their homework well and denying them room to operate.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result