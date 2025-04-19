KCCA find solace in Kaaro Karungi to reach Uganda Cup semis

KCCA ended a run of three straight defeats defeating Kaaro Karungi 2-1 to become the first team into the semifinals of this season’s Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Yellow Boys had been desperate for a win having failed to find comfort losing both at home and away.

Matters were made worse when it was revealed that the Big League side would host the game at Kyamate Ground the scene of their 2015 Uganda Cup final pain in which they walked off in protest.

But in the end they found solace in Kaaro Karungi whose halfhearted defending gave KCCA the lead.

Joel Sserunjogi’s corner was headed towards goal by Derrick Nsibambi before a heavy deflection off Norman Ndyamuhaki’s head three minutes before the break.

Before that, Shafik Kwikiriza had also seen an effort pushed wide

A heavy downpour then delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes and upon restart Kaaro Karungi equalized on 48 minutes through Clinton Kamugisha who slipped the ball past Mutwalibi Mugolofa.

KCCA then regained their lead on 59 minutes when Usama Arafat pounced on a loose ball before his effort also took a heavy deflection to wrong-foot the Kaaro Karungi goalkeeper.

On Sunday reigning champions Kitara host Bul while SC Villa travel to Kitende for a clash against Vipers on Monday.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal result