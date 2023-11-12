KCCA finding redemption path in season of shocks

At last, KCCA delivered the sucker punch when least expected.

What made it more impactful and morale-boosting is the fact that it was delivered against reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers with whom they have no love lost.

That 3-1 statement victory over the Venoms on Friday at Lugogo, delivered in the end-justifies-the-means demeanor and laced with bits of goal controversies, lifted KCCA off the floor to at least 14th on the log.

So desperate was KCCA that they had even reportedly planned to unveil Abdallah Mubiru as permanent coach immediately after the match but the mini-miracle conjured by interim coach Jackson Magera postponed the event to this week.

The match proper showed KCCA were the more mentally and physically prepared side, with forward Muhammad Shaban heading in right-back Haruna Lukwago's cross inside two minutes.

Shabn netted again when he received service from winger Usama Arafat though many upto now are still debating whether the ball crossed the line or Vipers custodian Jack Komakeck cleared it before it had.

Towards the 90th minute, substitutes Etienne Katenga and Emmanuel Loki combined to set up Arafat for KCCA's third goal thus rendering Abubaker Lawal's injury time goal for Vipers a mere consolation.

The 13-time league kings now have four points from seven matches in 14th position while Vipers are fourth with 14 points from the same number of games.

"It was a matter of time before KCCA started winning again.The boys behaved well with and without the ball. KCCA is a big team and we need this win to get the momentum and get back to the top," Magera told Daily Monitor about their source of inspiration.

Magera, reportedly set to deputise Mubiru in the renaissance that the club wants to embrace, added that the triumph gave them the confidence ahead of their next visit to Busoga United after the international break.

Surprising top three

No one anticipated Bul to be leading the table followed by new entrants Kitara and Nec.

The loss to UPDF last week at Bombo left Abbey Kikomeko's side with 18 points from seven matches while Kitara drew with URA at Lugazi on Friday to cement the second slot with 16 points.

On Saturday, Hussein Mbalangu's Nec waylaid Maroons at Luzira Prisons to escape 1-0 winners courtesy of Allan Mugalu's solo strike.

The army side is now third with 15 points while the Prison Warders are sixth with 11 points.

Express, unchained by Fufa after an inquiry into a hooligasm incident, remains the only unbeaten side in the division but still has to play SC Villa (to be communicated) and Wakiso Giants (on November 19 at Wakisha Grounds) to catch up with the rest.

At the Gaddafi Arena, David Mutono's Gaddafi are gradually rising from the ruins after they overpowered Wasswa Bbosa's Mbarara City 2-1 on Saturday to climb to the eighth slot.

Benson Muhindo and Joshua Kaka scored for the Soldier Boys as they accrued their third win from seven matches with nine points following a horrible start to the season.

King David happy

Newly appointed URA coach David Obua aka King David has never lost the aura he possessed as a player.

On his debut in the tax collectors' dugout in the 2-all draw with Kitara on Friday in Lugazi, the Uefa A licensed coach spoke with the optimism of a seasoned gaffer.

"I told the players that the most important part is how they respond individually, the effort that they put in is how I define success.

"I don't define success by draws or wins, but today I define success by the effort that the team put in and doing it with very good football," he said.