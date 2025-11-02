KCCA go top of UPL

KCCA overcame Calvary 4–2 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, on Friday evening to move top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Goals from Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Umar Lutalo, Shafik Nana Kwikiriza and Herbert Achai sealed the win for the Kasasiro Boys, while Lawrence Olaboro and Stephen Oriokot scored for the visitors.

Ahimbisibwe opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Lutalo doubled the lead just three minutes later. Nana added a third two minutes before the break to give KCCA a commanding 3–0 halftime advantage.

Calvary briefly threatened a comeback when Olaboro pulled one back early in the second half, but Achai restored the three-goal cushion with a header from a corner in the 63rd minute.

Oriokot reduced the deficit again in the 71st minute, but the hosts comfortably saw out the victory.